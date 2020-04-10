Employee-owned businesses benefit rural communities

Minnesota and Wisconsin are working together to invite rural business owners to consider selling their businesses to their employees. Converting rural businesses to worker-owned cooperatives is an effective strategy for keeping businesses, jobs, and wealth in rural communities. This was the message communicated by professionals from Minnesota and Wisconsin in a “Retaining Rural Business Through Employee Ownership” workshop held March 5 in Viroqua at the Food Enterprise Center, owned and operated by the Vernon Economic Development Association (VEDA).
The Viroqua workshop was one of nine free workshops held in March in the two-state region and sponsored by the University of Wisconsin Center for Cooperatives, University of Minnesota Extension, and Cooperative Development Services. Grant funding was provided by the North Central Regional Center for Rural Development at Michigan State University.
According to resource information available at the workshop, 110,577 businesses in Minnesota and Wisconsin are owned by people 55 years or older. Kevin Edberg, executive director of Cooperative Development Services in St. Paul, Minnesota, pointed out that over 60 percent of business owners—and seven in ten business owners over the age of 50—don’t have formal plans for transferring their business ownership. Business succession through families and buyout by management are also not being done enough anymore.
“This lack of succession planning will lead to the loss or relocation of thousands of jobs and economic instability across the Upper Midwest,” said Edberg. “Selling businesses to employees and having worker-owned cooperatives rooted in communities is a strong alternative to an outside interest possibly consolidating operations and eliminating jobs. Interest and investment in employee ownership are on the rise,” he continued, adding that “Minnesota and Wisconsin are rich in cooperatives, and because of this, the whole region is well positioned to ride this wave of employee ownership.”
What does a worker-cooperative look like? According to resource information available at the workshop, a worker cooperative is typically organized in a business with fewer than 100 employees. It is owned and controlled by its employees and is a value-driven business that puts worker and community benefit at the core of its purpose. Workers own the business and participate in its financial success on the basis of their labor. Workers also vote for their representation on the board of directors with the principle of one worker, one vote. In addition to their economic and governance participation, worker-owners engage in day-to-day operations through participatory management structures.
The benefits of employee ownership include the following:
- Financially rewarding exit path with potential tax savings for the selling owner(s);
- Lasting legacy for the selling owner(s);
- Reward for employees who helped build the business;
- Potential to improve business performance and increase employee engagement, productivity, and retention;
- Retention of services, jobs, wealth, and tax base in the local community.
Information on Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs) was also shared at the workshop. This is a federally governed benefit plan that can be used to share ownership with employees. Woodman’s in Onalaska is an example of an ESOP.
Edberg and Courtney Berner, who helped start Fifth Season Cooperative in Viroqua in 2010 and is now Executive Director of the University of Wisconsin Center for Cooperatives, shared examples of different ways businesses have become employee owned. More information on these and other employee-owned businesses is available at http://becomingemployeeowned.org/stories.
Berner also discussed the steps in the transition process to become a worker cooperative. Other information was shared by Michael Darger, Community Economics Specialist and Director of Business Retention & Expansion at the University of Minnesota Extension Center for Community Vitality, and Anne Hlavacka, Director of the Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation as well as the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at UW-La Crosse.
Among those who attended the Viroqua workshop were a number of area business owners and their staff who are considering employee ownership. For more information, contact VEDA Executive Director Sue Noble at 608-638-8332 or snoble@veda-wi.org.
Kathy Neidert is a member of the Vernon Economic Development Association (VEDA) Board of Directors.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!