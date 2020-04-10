Employee-owned businesses benefit rural communities

“This lack of succession planning will lead to the loss or relocation of thousands of jobs and economic instability across the Upper Midwest,” said Edberg. “Selling businesses to employees and having worker-owned cooperatives rooted in communities is a strong alternative to an outside interest possibly consolidating operations and eliminating jobs. Interest and investment in employee ownership are on the rise,” he continued, adding that “Minnesota and Wisconsin are rich in cooperatives, and because of this, the whole region is well positioned to ride this wave of employee ownership.”

What does a worker-cooperative look like? According to resource information available at the workshop, a worker cooperative is typically organized in a business with fewer than 100 employees. It is owned and controlled by its employees and is a value-driven business that puts worker and community benefit at the core of its purpose. Workers own the business and participate in its financial success on the basis of their labor. Workers also vote for their representation on the board of directors with the principle of one worker, one vote. In addition to their economic and governance participation, worker-owners engage in day-to-day operations through participatory management structures.