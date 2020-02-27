Fifth Season Cooperative Continues to Grow in Viroqua

Continued growth and new markets were reported for Fifth Season Cooperative (FSC) at its Feb. 5 annual meeting held at the Food Enterprise Center in Viroqua. FSC coordinates year-round delivery of local food to foodservice managers, restaurant chefs and co-op grocery stores in the greater Driftless Region, Madison, Milwaukee, Chicago, Minneapolis, and points in between.
Matt Tradewell, board treasurer, reported that last year was a year of strengthening relationships with food markets in Chicago, Madison and Milwaukee. Sales figures for 2019 exceeded $600,000 with produce representing the largest category of food sold, followed by the frozen foods, and then dairy, dry goods, refrigerated and a small but growing category of meat.
As a multi-stakeholder cooperative, Fifth Season’s membership classes bring together all of the supply chain including regional farmer/producers (growers of fruits, vegetables and hemp), producer groups (groups of producers such as New Traditions and Hidden Springs, both in the Hillsboro area), processors (businesses that make value-added products such as jams, yogurt, pasta, fermented foods, vegetarian burgers, honey, maple syrup, granola, and meat snack items), distributors (businesses that transport food service products), buyers (institutions and retail operations that purchase products), and workers (employees who contribute to the co-op’s success through their labor). The cooperative’s current active membership includes 47 producers, which includes 21 hemp growers, 2 producer groups, 16 processors, and 10 distributors (including Reinhart, Sysco, US Foods, and Gordon Foods in addition to Co-op Partners Warehouse in Minneapolis, Irv and Shelly’s in Chicago and Local Foods Chicago), along with many diverse end buyers.
Kristen Martinek, FSC member and marketing coordinator, reviewed some of the cooperative’s highlights from the past year. “Twenty new members were added in 2019, including producers, distributors and buyers. We’re excited about the new growth in Madison markets, campuses and corporations, and we are working on strengthening our Chicago and Milwaukee markets as well,” she said. “Energy keeps building with excitement about value-added products, and hemp has become a great additional income source.”
FSC Board President Brian Wickert reported that the cooperative recruited its first hemp processor, Connoils in East Troy, in 2019 and received over $70,000 for its first hemp sales of 4,000 pounds in January of this year. He noted, this is one example that FSC is constantly looking at new markets and more creative, strategic ways to grow the cooperative.
In other business at the annual meeting, the following were re-elected to serve on the FSC Board of Directors: Mike Gasper from Holmen School District, Matt Tradewell from Mayo Clinic Health System, and Justin Trussoni from Trussoni Family Farm. Steve Sorensen was elected as a new board member, representing Ruth’s Vegetarian Gourmet. Other current board members include Pete Gengler from Sno Pac Farms, Katie Sedbrook from Upland Hills Health, Larry Ringgenberg from UW-La Crosse, and Brian Wickert from EZ Farming.
The offices for Fifth Season are headquartered at the Food Enterprise Center. Besides Martinek, staff include Office Coordinator Shari McCauley and Warehouse Coordinator Dan Nielson. Sue Noble, executive director of the Vernon Economic Development Association (VEDA), serves as interim director. For more information, call 608-638-2667 or go to fifthseasoncoop.com.
VEDA annual meeting
VEDA will hold its annual meeting in early May. This is an opportunity for you to learn more about our nonprofit organization and help celebrate the work we do. Watch for more details in next month’s column.
Kathy Neidert is a member of the Vernon Economic Development Association (VEDA) Board of Directors.