Fifth Season Cooperative Continues to Grow in Viroqua

Kristen Martinek, FSC member and marketing coordinator, reviewed some of the cooperative’s highlights from the past year. “Twenty new members were added in 2019, including producers, distributors and buyers. We’re excited about the new growth in Madison markets, campuses and corporations, and we are working on strengthening our Chicago and Milwaukee markets as well,” she said. “Energy keeps building with excitement about value-added products, and hemp has become a great additional income source.”

FSC Board President Brian Wickert reported that the cooperative recruited its first hemp processor, Connoils in East Troy, in 2019 and received over $70,000 for its first hemp sales of 4,000 pounds in January of this year. He noted, this is one example that FSC is constantly looking at new markets and more creative, strategic ways to grow the cooperative.

In other business at the annual meeting, the following were re-elected to serve on the FSC Board of Directors: Mike Gasper from Holmen School District, Matt Tradewell from Mayo Clinic Health System, and Justin Trussoni from Trussoni Family Farm. Steve Sorensen was elected as a new board member, representing Ruth’s Vegetarian Gourmet. Other current board members include Pete Gengler from Sno Pac Farms, Katie Sedbrook from Upland Hills Health, Larry Ringgenberg from UW-La Crosse, and Brian Wickert from EZ Farming.