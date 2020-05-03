From Babe Ruth to Lakers, a study in sporting disconnect

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It was during the Great Depression that Babe Ruth is said to have uttered the quintessential tone-deaf comment by a professional athlete regarding salary demands.

Millions were out of work and plenty of those were going hungry because there was no governmental welfare state.

But Ruth, the star slugger of the New York Yankees, was up for a new contract and wanted $80,000, as he had been making the past few seasons.

Using an inflation calculator, that $80,000 in 1932 would equate to just a bit over $1.5 million of our depreciated 2020 dollars. This would indicate Babe was a steal back then as judged against the $4.36 million average Major League Baseball salary in 2019.

Still, sports writers of the time supposedly counseled Ruth that his contract demands were out of touch with the nation’s suffering. One noted that $80,000 would mean Ruth made more than President Herbert Hoover.

“What the hell has Hoover got to with this?” Ruth is reported to have said. “Anyway, I had a better year than he did.”