Get Lost! In Vernon County: Astronaut Mark Lee

Hi. Vern here. So, not that it’s a competition or anything, but do you know someone who really knew how to “Get Lost”? I’ll tell you! This human was out of this world alright. Born and raised in Viroqua, Wisconsin, his name is Astronaut Mark Lee.

Not only did he get lost in space but he got lost in outer space! It’s a little different than inner space…which is another important place to explore, just saying. Anyways, Astronaut Lee’s childhood home, on the far western part of Viroqua off of Hwy. 56, still stands today. If you are going west out of Viroqua and see one of the most magnificent rock bluffs off to the right, you have gone too far. Turn around, look to your right and you’ll see the sign by the pumpkin stand indicating where his home was. Although Lee’s childhood home is on private property (don’t ask how this picture got taken of me) … it’s still neat to imagine Astronaut Lee as a little human looking wistfully up into the Driftless night sky, dreaming about someday being closer to the moon and stars. When little Mark Lee got old enough, our Viroqua hero set out to do just that.

Astronaut Lee has an impressive space record too! He circled the planet Earth 517 times, 200 miles up, traveling at 300 miles a minute! After four separate space missions he has logged in 13 million miles in space! Cool, huh?

Do you want to know what else is cool? The word “astronaut.” It derives from the Ancient Greek astron, meaning “star” and nautes, meaning “sailor.” So pretty much an astronaut is “a star sailor!” Boy, isn’t that fun to think about? Sailing around the stars? Awesome. It gets even more interesting! Did you know only in America they are called Astronauts? In Russia they are typically known instead as Cosmonauts and in China they are known as Taikonaut which means “heaven navigators.” Isn’t this stuff neat to know? They are perfect conversation nuggets to throw out, especially when you are at some family reunion and there’s the awkward silence that you need to fill. You can thank me later.

Did you know Astronaut Lee also got to ride a jetpack in space? I’ve always wanted to do that! He also learned a little something while he was orbiting the earth. From his out of this world view, he could see the human impact of logging on the world…the brown of barren land and areas covered by smoke as great stands of timber are felled and burned for farmland. And just as he was a little boy wistfully looking up at the stars, he wistfully looked back at Earth and came up with a plan to do something. When he got back home, he planted over 140,000 trees on his Wisconsin farm. Oak, black walnut, different types of pines, two types of bushes, some maples, too. Astronaut Lee knew that he couldn’t help the whole Earth, but he knew he could contribute a little to making the Earth better by doing what he could at home. We all need to do our part and every little bit helps. Sometimes you have to go out of this world to make a difference right back home.

Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.

