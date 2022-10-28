Get Lost! In Vernon County: Bad Axe ghost story

Hi. Vern here. Do you have your Halloween costume ready to go? Well, I do, as you can clearly see! Don’t know what I am? Well, I’m a tall blonde woman that wanders around the county, of course. Pretty cool, don’t you think? I’ve really fooled a lot of humans with this one. (little do they know I’m a for real Sasquatch under all this…)

Anyways, I thought since this is the spooky season and all, this would be a good time to tell you my favorite ghost story. I bet you have a few to tell too…Halloween is the time of year that legend says the veil between the world of the living and the spirit is thinnest, allowing the dead to walk among us. They say that’s where the idea to dress up in costumes came from; because we blend in better with the spirits that crossed through the veil on all Hallows eve.

Well, long time ago, on all Hallows eve, I was all dressed up like a big foot and made my way down to Purdy to play a little ping pong in the Bad Axe Church basement. At that time, the basement was always open. The Bad Axe Church is one of the oldest churches in Vernon County, by the way. The Norwegian pioneers who settled in this valley started it and directly behind the church is the Bad Axe Cemetery. Because the church is still active, there are really old graves with newer graves there. If you go to the cemetery to pay your respects, I don’t think it would take you very long to imagine what it would be like to have your body laid to rest in this beautiful, peaceful valley overlooking the Bad Axe River. Ahh.

Anyways, OK, enough about that, let’s get back to the story. So (…pausing here to turn the flashlight on and point it upwards under my chin for effect..) — after a quick visit to the general store in Purdy, I grabbed my ping-pong paddles and made my way to the church. It was a dark, cold and eerie night, but what was most surprising was that there was absolutely no wind or breeze whatsoever. Kind of like that feeling of the calm before the storm, yeah, that feeling. Anyways, as I approached the cemetery, I heard the echo-y cries of a woman …”Vernon! Come back! Vernon!” And then, I saw it. A large glowing form of a human woman with blonde hair floating among the gravestones. It was nearly 6 feet tall and 10 feet across…spinning around searching frantically for her Vernon.

Although I was a little frightened, I mostly felt sorry for the Bad Axe ghost that she couldn’t find her Vernon. I know we all like to get good and lost once in awhile, but I sure hope you find your Vernon this Halloween.