Get Lost! In Vernon County: Battle Island Assembly

Hello. Vern here. There are things we want to remember…and things we want to forget. But, if I’ve learned anything from all these years wandering the county, is that forgetting things doesn’t make them go away, they just get buried only to bubble up another time. Then you have to go through the whole forgetting process again. Uff. Anyways, it’s best just to try to figure out how to remember things you want to forget in a way that makes sense to you.

Maybe you have tried to forget the Battle of the Bad Axe, the last battle of the Black Hawk War, that happened long ago on the west coast of Vernon County. It wasn’t one of our best moments in history, but it is our history. One way to remember the battle is to make an event… and that’s just what the Battle Island Assembly did. At the turn of the century, a group of human settlers from the De Soto and Victory area got together to form the Assembly. They sat down and wrote up articles and planned a retreat-type event, also known as a Chautauqua, that would span over nine days and would take place on the battle grounds on Battle Island.

Battle Island is just north of De Soto on the Mississippi. You can see island there from Blackhawk Park. So, for over 10 years, the Battle Island Assembly event happened. And what an event it was! Humans came from all over…nearly 1,500 of them! It was very well organized with activities, lectures and recreation planned throughout the nine-day duration. Membership tickets were $1, season tickets were 50 cents and children under 14 were 10 cents.

They built a 40 X 60 square foot pavilion on the grounds, as well as numerous smaller buildings. W.T. Sterling, a 92-year-old from Retreat, spoke at one of the events as he actually knew Chief Black Hawk and would visit him at his home on the Des Moines River after the war. There were other speakers on subjects such as Agriculture in Public Schools, Rational Methods of Medical Treatment, Suffrage and Social Duties and Dangers. There was even a lecture on not only Mercy but Truth too! Woah! After nine days of this, can you image what you would learn? Goodness sakes almighty!

There was also nightly live music and dancing. A band from Lansing came to play and their payment was a ferry ride and supper. Pretty sweet deal. Humans also could bathe, fish, canoe, go clamming and hunt for pearls, and camp. Oh, I almost forgot!

Apparently, there is a pot of gold buried near a huge cottonwood tree on the island. Still to this day, it hasn’t been found. Now I’m sure whoever buried that gold is kicking themselves for forgetting where they buried it…seems like something I’d want to remember.