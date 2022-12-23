Get Lost! In Vernon County: Bliss Park bandstand

Hi. Vern here. You know what they say? Who even are they to say? Do they come with references? Sometimes you like what they say and sometimes you have to question who the they is…well, in Readstown, Wisconsin, a place along Hwy. 14 which is also referred to as the Heart of the Kickapoo, THEY SAY—“A good band is the life of the town and is wanted at all occasions; therefore, it is for the benefit of the entire village, instead of a luxury, as some would term it.”

I got all inspired by what they say and went and got all blissed out this week at the historic band stand in Bliss Memorial Park in Readstown, Wisconsin. You can find the park and the band stage right in the heart of the village…a place where everyone can gather and mingle and play. Here’s something interesting. You know the old age question: “What came first? The band or the stage?” I’m sure you ask yourself that question all the time! I do, it keeps me up at night. And you know what happens to Sasquatches at night. They wander around in front of headlights and such, dontchaknow.

Well, guess what? I learned we have an answer to that very question! In Readstown, FIRST they assembled a band and THEN they built a bandstand/stage. Amazing! Phew! I’ll tell you how it happened. So in the wintertime, at about the turn of the century, young musicians in Readstown formed a brass and reed band of 20 players! That was one the largest bands in the area! Can you wrap your mind around that? All those “artists” with different demands like green M&Ms and such! My goodness…Anyways, a 20-piece band is not too bad for the little bustling village of Readstown. The brass and reed band would meet twice a week to practice during the winter season. The instruments played were B flat cornets, E flat alto, tenors, baritones, a tuba, snare drum, and a bass drum. By the way, it was a whole thing at the time to be a Readstown Bandhead, as the community (aka super fans) fundraised nearly $300 to buy these instruments for the band to play.

So now that Readstown had a band, they had to build a stage for the band to play. A bandstand was the public symbol of a communities cultural standing. Like a library, it showed appreciation for education and music. Most towns had a bandstand built to suit the pockets and needs of the citizens of that town (aka the Readstown Bandheads). Nobody remembers who designed the Bliss Memorial Park bandstand, but everyone remembers enjoying it. So, when the band was all practiced up, The Readstown Band played their very first concert on a Saturday evening on a fine summer night in the brand new bandstand. There were nearly 300 humans that came to the Heart of the Kickapoo to listen, dance and enjoy the band play. Still to this day, humans come to get all blissed out at Bliss Memorial Park, take in live music and enjoy all the village has to offer. Long story short, it doesn’t hurt to listen to what THEY say, it just might bring you closer to Bliss…