Get Lost! In Vernon County: Bristow

Hi. Vern here. By golly I found it! And just when you thought you could stump ol’ Vern. Not a chance! When there’s a place that used to be there but looks nothing like the place they say used to be there, it can be like finding fur on a rattlesnake.

But I tell you what, it’s not too hard to find places if know what you are looking for.

If you were looking to find a little place called Bristow, first you have to find where three valleys meet as well as where two branches of the Bad Axe River meet.

Once you find the meeting spot, you’re there. If you were trying to get there by roads you can take NN from Viroqua, wind it all around until you hit the intersection of N and NN and there you are! If you are coming from West Prairie, take N down, wind it around and when you come to that same intersection of N and NN, there you are! Again! Right there there’s also a bridge that crosses over the Bad Ax.

Sometimes when I’m especially ripe, I come take a dip in the pool here. You can also fish, trap, hunt, pick blackcaps and more all up and down these parts.

Did you know Bristow used to be called Grand Forks? Me neither, but now we both know!

Later it was called Bristow after a government agent with the last name Bristow was sent out this way to quell the liquor question in Bad Ax country.

Bristow is in Sterling Township and was one of those places that didn’t really make the map.

It’s surprising it didn’t…it used to be quite the spot to be back in the day. There was a sawmill, grist mill, a brewery, then a gas station, a general store, a creamery, blacksmith shop, flour mill, a church, a fish box factory (yes, I said fish box factory!) and a school.

Oh, I have a little tidbit of advice for you…If you go to Bristow, don’t you dare even for a second say you’re in Purdy. That’s a major Vernon Co faux pas!

Rattlesnakes used to be all around these hills and I remember this one time a rattlesnake was curled up by the old Bristow creamery, sunning itself, minding its business.

Then get this! One of the humans, who apparently had nothing else to do that day, decided to poke it with a stick. (Why do humans feel the need to poke things with sticks??)

Anyways, while poking, the stick broke and it sure made that rattlesnake mad! The last I saw, along with the rest of the townsfolk, was that big ol’ rattlesnake hissing, rattling and chasing the human down the road almost faster than he could run.

Anyways, here’s yet another little tidbit of advice…don’t poke the rattlesnake! Join me next week for more getting lost adventures and sage Sasquatch advice!

