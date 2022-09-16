Get Lost! In Vernon County: Brush Hollow

Hi. Vern here. I can’t even begin to tell you what motivates these big ol’ feet of mine to go to the places they do. Usually I just wake up, point them in a direction and just start walking. Some days though, I have to go to places out of necessity. And this week was one of those. I says to myself “Vern! Come on dude! It’s been long enough. You smell terrible. Time to take a dip in the Kickapoo.” So since I was talking to myself, I listened, and ended up at the West Fork of the Kickapoo where Brush Hollow Valley is. Do you know where I am talking about? Well, I’ll tell you alright.

Approximately 8 miles east of Viroqua or 8 miles west of La Farge (depending where you start)—where Hwy. 82 intersects County Trunk S (S is for Sure enough!) – where the West Fork of the Kickapoo flows—where the wind is wild and the sky is blue – where time lingers like morning dew… Brush Hollow was a place before it wasn’t. Pioneer families settled in Brush Hollow Valley because of the rich soil and abundant water. It was a real bustling spot for a bit there too. At one time it had a school, a cheese factory, the Kellicut Old Mill, and the Brush Hollow general store, which had a long row of petunias and a magnificent climbing rose…it sure smelled much better than I did! There was also the Brush Hollow Bridge, dismantled some years ago, originally built by the Ontario bridge builders. I’ve heard of some humans that burn bridges, but I think building bridges is actually where the magic happens. OK, OK, come on Vern, back to the story. Baseball was super popular in Brush Hollow. Every Sunday afternoon, pop-up games would be played. One time there was a little World Series between the Brush Hollow and Otter Creek teams, and I tell ya, it was a real nail biter. In the end, Brush Hollow came out victorious and it was all because of the home run that a VIP human named St. Elmo hit. Yes, that was his first name. And yes, St. Elmo, you heard that right. Although most of the kids born in that valley had pretty regular names like Ole and Tom, St. Elmo’s mom named her baby after the best book she ever read. St. Elmo was a very strong human at an early age and as he grew older, his strength was in high demand in the Kickapoo Valley for barn raisings, piano movings and what not. St. Elmo crushed that winning home-run ball so far into the hills that still to this day it has never been found. That’s some hit!