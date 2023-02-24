Hi. Vern here. So… Do you want to talk about a place you barely-know-of OR would you rather talk about a place that you hardly-know-of?

I’m fine talking about either, but since you’re the one reading this week, I’ll let you pick. Oh – the hardly knew-of place?! Good choice. So, if you are anything like me, which you probably are, (just a little shorter and smoother), being near the River is a real powerful thing. I’m sure that’s why folks settled in Mississippi River towns, like De Soto. Originally called Winneshiek Landing, De Soto was once Ho-Chunk land known as a fur trading post in Bad Axe County and then quickly became a center for grain and lumber shipping on the river. De Soto has a rich and storied history, including once being the home of the oldest shoemaker in America, cobbler Patrick De Lap. I mean, come on! If the shoe fits, I say wear it!

And, just like life, all up and down the river, there are highs and there are lows and both serve a purpose.

You gotta be low to be near the water and the land, but you also need to be high so you can see if all from up there. You can’t get very high if you don’t start low, it’s just how it works. If you were looking for a place to experience both levels, there’s this great place called Cardinal Bluff, right within the village limits of De Soto. A walking trail brings you up, up, up – all the way to the top of the world, pert near! When you reach the top, gazing west over the large expanse of the mighty Mississippi, with the Iowan bluffs in the distance….ah, majestic! It’s so high up you can almost look an eagle in the eye. I’m not kidding.

To find Cardinal Bluff in De Soto – go south on Miller Park Drive then take a left onto Cheney Street, go past the beautiful and historic Sacred Heart church—go a little further and parking is at the end. Cardinal Bluff nature preserve is 14 acres and includes not only scenic wooded blufflands, but also steep cliffs and dry prairie. The natural community, dry prairie, is a globally rare natural community and includes conservative prairie species of leadplant, birdsfoot violet and hoary puccoon. On the north side, a native oak and hickory stand dominates the landscape. The property also provides habitat for the migratory songbird, the cerulean warbler and as well as a variety of other species.

Neat stuff. Anyways, I’ll leave you this week with some squatchy-advice — Get to know the barely-hardly-knows. You never know what you never know.