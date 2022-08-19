Get Lost! In Vernon County: Claywater Meteorite

Hi. Vern here. You know those days where you don’t quite know what’s going to happen but then something happens and you are like, wow, did that just happen? Well, there was a happening in Vernon County a long time ago that not too many folks know about and since I seem to know about things I figure I outta share. If I kept this stuff to myself I’d explode, dontchaknow. An exploding Sasquatch is not as pretty as you would think.

Talking about exploding, that’s pretty much what happened when a huge rotating fireball came down from the sky and exploded near ground level in the northeastern part of the county on an early spring morning back in 1865. Only a few others saw it, including a fella named Mr. Claywater. So there I was cleaning out my toenails with a piece of bark near the North Fork of the Bad Axe River between Romance and Victory. I heard a big rumbling noise and looked up, and there it was…a firey ball, coming in hot, projected to hit near Asbury Ridge by the intersection of Bad Axe Road and Malthy Lane. As it exploded in the sky, fragments were scattered about. Mr. Claywater not only observed this, but also found a fragment of the meteorite.

With closer observation, it was discovered that this particular meteorite was something that nobody in the history of finding meteorites has seen before. It had a thick, black crust with a fractured surface and a porous structure. Particles of iron and troilite were also visible. It is older than any rocks on Earth, which would make it older than 4.6 billion years and extremely valuable for the study of everything from its origin in the solar system to the length of time it has been in outer space. Where did it come from? Why did it land here? These are all good questions that likely have good answers.

So here’s the part of the article where I go spreading conspiracy theories (and who doesn’t like a good conspiracy theory, right?) Anyways, you can stop reading anytime here but I think you’ll want to hear this one. The year 1865 is the dividing line between the Civil War and Reconstruction, and during that year only a single meteorite was witnessed to fall and it just happened to fall right here, in Vernon County! Now, get this — the meteorite fell just 20 days before the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln. Coincidence or fate? Does a foreshadowing seem a stretch? Well, some Chinese think that Communist Party Chairman Deng Xiao Peng’s death on Feb. 19 was foreshadowed by the Feb. 15 fall of the Juancheng meteorites. Then why not Vernon County and Abraham Lincoln? Who knows who comes up with this stuff, but you and I can probably agree that when something happens another thing seems to happen. It’s simple cause and effect, am I right?