Hi. Vern here. So are you one of those humans that hold something back just so you can have it for later? I’m not talking hoarding, I’m talking Conserving (there’s a difference!) I mean, it’s always good to use things you have on hand, that’s why they are there …but—what if you use it all up and then there’s nothing for later?? Mamma Squatch always said, “Vernie, don’t eat that whole pie in one sitting, save a little for another time!” I took Mamma’s words to heart and even today you can always find a couple of food nuggets in my neck-roll, in case I get hungry during my wanderings.

Conserving is probably one of the most important things we can do…the whole thinking ahead thing. Thinking back is good too, it’s a balance, like most things are...seesaws, budgets, one legged pirates…balance. Speaking of thinking back, I remember when the Coon Valley Conservation Club started. The 160 acres of the CVCC land is pretty darn special when we want to talk about holding something back so you have it for later… The land was where the first contour land strips were developed during the Coon Creek Conservation and Watershed Project. Three terraces of the 1930s project are visible from the shooting ranges and parking lot of the club, which is nestled in a scenic valley between the villages of Coon Valley and Chaseburg on Hwy. 162.

When the CVCC started, it was simply an old heifer barn on a farm and club members would spend hours shoveling manure before it could be converted into a usable space. “Welcome to the Club!”—they’d say. There have been many other improvements over the years. They received some grant moneys to add shelters and shooting ranges. There was a stipulation with the grant though – reroute the snowmobile trail so it goes AROUND the firing range, not through it. Another one of those thinking ahead things…good work! The property also has one of the premiere trout streams in the whole country. Coon Creek flows directly through the club grounds and the CVCC have trout rearing tanks on the property, a freshwater pond and annually stock the trout stream with new fish.

Shooting ranges, fishing, banquet hall, shelters and more at the CVCC – but the main focus at the end of the day is the land; forests, wildlife food and cover, the watershed, as well as approximately 30 acres of tillable agricultural fields, which uses the best conservation practices.

Although the village of Coon Valley has a population of 755 humans and is the 434th largest city in Wisconsin … there are over 400 members of the Coon Valley Conservation Club alone! It’s great we have so many folks that are actively working on conservation in Vernon County. Lets all keep thinking ahead and save a little nugget in our neck-rolls, eh?