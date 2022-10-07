Get Lost! In Vernon County: Coon Valley Veterans Memorial Park

Hi. Vern here. So…what has two thumbs, a hairy chest and loves baseball and trout fishing? This guy right here! No, not that guy, THIS guy! Can’t miss me. And by golly, does this guy have stories for you.

After a breakfast of watercress, black walnuts and horseradish roots, I decided to take a little swim in Coon Creek near the Veterans Memorial Park in Coon Valley.

Ever been? You outta.

One of the nicest village parks for trout fishing and baseball in the county, if I say so myself.

There are also trails, bridges, a swimming hole, playgrounds, picnic spots and more.

Then there’s the baseball field. Now, everyone knows that Coon Valley is notorious for their baseball…unless you have been living under a rock, which is perfectly fine, I’m not judging where you live. Under rocks are perfectly good places. Anyways, just walking around the Veterans Memorial Park brings back all types of memories… So many throws, hits, misses, catches, wins, losses and cheers around here. Do you want to walk down memory lane with me? OK, put on your boots, lets go!

The first baseball field was in a pasture on land owned by a human named Carl Anderson, ya know the old Bothne farm. A good 40 years later or so, the field here in Veterans Memorial Park was built.

The players that played here were really, I mean, really good.

Maybe it was something in the water, maybe it was the candies they bought at the old Moilien-Halmrast store on Central Avenue…whatever it was, the Coon Valley baseball team sure produced some real players. Teams from La Crosse, Bud, Stoddard, De Soto, Newton, Genoa, Chaseburg, Cashton, Westby or Viroqua (or Vy-row-quay as the ol’ Norwegians pronounced it) – would play the Coon Valley team, and more often than not, Coon Valley were the winners. With humans like Adolph Lee pitching, Lewie Stuempges catching and Ole Leum as the umpire… it was clear with names like those that they were bound for success.

The teams had a large number of ‘fans’ too (including this guy! Ya know, the one with the thumbs and hairy chest?) and the whole town would turn out to watch them play ball.

When the team traveled by train or lumber wagon to play in other towns, their ‘fans’ followed them around like lost puppies. One of the more recent players from Coon Valley, a catcher named Scott Servais, went on the catch in the major leagues. Amazing! Isn’t it interesting that Coon Valley is one of premier places in the world to catch trout and also produced one of the best professional baseball catchers in the nation? Coincidence? I think not. The way I see it is baseball and trout fishing are pretty much the same thing, just with different rules and outfits. So…do you wanna play catch?