Have you seen this fella waving on the windmill? He doesn’t talk much, but he sure likes to wave. And he likes to be safe! (obviously) I really wish he talked more because I have so many questions. I mean, just by looking at him, he seems like a pretty happy-go-lucky fella, although he is missing his right foot. Where did it go? How long has he been climbing that windmill? Is he really the Don Quixote of Vernon County? Does his arm get tired from waving all the time? Do you wave back? I do. Every time. Whatever is happening here, I tell ya, when you cross over the county line, our waving fella friend sure makes you feel welcomed to Vernon County. Speaking of lines, sometimes… I cross them. The county line, that is. Yes, I know boundaries are important and I solemnly swear on the hair on my chinny chin chin that I will respect them. You know though, sometimes boundaries shift as we grow and change and it’s up to us to establish that and communicate it when that happens. For Vernon County, it took awhile for the county to establish its boundaries. Vernon County is shaped like a short, fat hand with a stubby finger pointing to the East. But it wasn’t always that way. Tell you what, I’ll start telling you about the way it was before and work my way to nowadays…OK? OK.