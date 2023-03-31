Hi. Vern here. So, if you look closely at the glamour shot in this week’s Vernon County View, you clearly see I’m visiting our old friend who hangs out on the windmill wearing a hat and a safety vest waving to everyone who comes into Vernon County.
Have you seen this fella waving on the windmill? He doesn’t talk much, but he sure likes to wave. And he likes to be safe! (obviously) I really wish he talked more because I have so many questions. I mean, just by looking at him, he seems like a pretty happy-go-lucky fella, although he is missing his right foot. Where did it go? How long has he been climbing that windmill? Is he really the Don Quixote of Vernon County? Does his arm get tired from waving all the time? Do you wave back? I do. Every time. Whatever is happening here, I tell ya, when you cross over the county line, our waving fella friend sure makes you feel welcomed to Vernon County. Speaking of lines, sometimes… I cross them. The county line, that is. Yes, I know boundaries are important and I solemnly swear on the hair on my chinny chin chin that I will respect them. You know though, sometimes boundaries shift as we grow and change and it’s up to us to establish that and communicate it when that happens. For Vernon County, it took awhile for the county to establish its boundaries. Vernon County is shaped like a short, fat hand with a stubby finger pointing to the East. But it wasn’t always that way. Tell you what, I’ll start telling you about the way it was before and work my way to nowadays…OK? OK.
So Wisconsin, as a state, had a few “what could have been moments” – For example, when Illinois achieved statehood from the old Northwest Territory, Wisconsin lost 61 miles off the southern border which would have included Chicago, Freeport, Rockford and Galena. Then when Michigan became a state, the whole Upper Peninsula went to them! Wisconsin finally got on the statehood bandwagon, but because they were a little late to the party, they were left with the Wisconsin as of today. I’m not trying to start a complain train – I’m just telling you the story of how it went down.
A couple hundred years ago, Vernon County sat smack dab in the middle of Crawford, which was huge and embraced all of the territory between the Mississippi and “a line drawn due north from the northern line of the State of Illinois, through the center of the Portage between the Fox and Wisconsin rivers to the Michilimackinac.” Later huge Crawford got split up into various counties, including Bad Ax county. Bad Ax county split again in two, one became Crawford (again) and the other became the county we know and love today! So, in closing, whatever line you decide to cross today, make sure to give a wave (and stay safe!) – it’s the Vernon County way.