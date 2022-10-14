Get Lost! In Vernon County: County Normal School

Hi. Vern here. It’s come to my attention through sources that can’t be named that a Sasquatch roaming around the county isn’t normal. Really? Come on. I mean what’s not normal about it? That’s what Sasquatches do! Don’t all counties have a big hairy gorilla wandering around checking out local places and submits weekly thought-provoking articles for the local paper? If they don’t, they really should.

Is today the day we talk about what is normal and what isn’t? I’m ready if you are! The new normal is not the old normal and that’s exactly the way it should be. As I pondered normalizing normal, I found myself at the building that used to be the old County Normal School. It’s on Main Street in Viroqua next to the hospital. Today it is home to the Vernon County Museum and Historical Society and seriously humans, if you wanted to learn a thing or two about local history beyond what you learn from a Sasquatch roaming the county, this here is the place to do it. It’s quite a building, too. The foundation has deep and solid 8-inch-thick walls, the hallway floors and stairs are made of terrazzo with wainscoting made of Tennessee marble. Maple floors are laid upon concrete, steel supports and girders are coated with plaster of paris and most of the red clay tile roof is original.

“Normal” schools weren’t specific to just Vernon County, as these schools were teacher training colleges built to teach teachers how to teach. Normal schools derive their name from the French phrase ecole normale. It was important that teachers all had a certain pattern of how they taught kids so the students would all get the similar education.

During Vernon County Normal School’s course of 64 years as a teacher teaching school, nearly 2,000 teachers received their degrees in this building. Isn’t that amazing to think about? Just imagine all the random stuff that you know there is likely a piece of that knowledge that you learned possibly from someone who taught someone that taught you. It’s kind of mind blowing when you really sit and think about it.

After the County Normal teaching teacher college closed, the hospital ended up buying the building and later sold it to the Vernon County Historical Society to be used as the museum. Today, the Historical Society and museum has a genealogy and a local history research area and impressive local history exhibits that include the teaching classroom, archaeology, military history, a general store, the astronaut Mark Lee space exhibit and agricultural exhibits such as the tobacco exhibit, which was an important agricultural product in Vernon County for many years.

So, when you have a little time, I highly recommend checking out the museum one of these days. It could be the new normal for you!