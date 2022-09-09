Get Lost! In Vernon County: Dark Sky Park

Hi. Vern here. Momma Quatch always said there’s nothing good that comes after dark…can you believe that? Yeah, lots of Mommas say that…but sometimes we need to look up at night. Way up. There’s so much going on up there. I’m pretty sure I came from up there, but Momma would likely correct me on that.

Anyways, enough about where I came from…where did you come from? I’d like to know, really I would. But we don’t have time for that today because there is a very important message I need to share with you about the beauty of our darkness.

There is beauty all around in Vernon County – including the darkness of our night skies. Yeah yeah, every place has night times for the most part, but to actually see it, without artificial lights, with your very own eyes, is something alright.

Did you know that Vernon County’s very own Kickapoo Valley Reserve/Wildcat Mountain State Park/Tunnelville Cliffs are working on becoming designated as Wisconsin’s next International Dark Sky Park? Do you know what a Dark Sky Park is? Well first off, I can tell you they aren’t going around giving out designations for Light Sky Parks…I know, I know we’re all searching for the light, but heck, when it comes to nighttime, everything looks better in the dark, am I right?

A designated International Dark Sky Park is a land possessing an exceptional or distinguished quality of starry nights and a nocturnal environment that is specifically protected for its scientific, natural, educational, cultural heritage, and/or public enjoyment.

If our county gets this designation then we would be one of 18 in the United States of America! Ya know, we designate stuff all the time…designated drivers, designated humans in charge, designated Sasquatches to wander the county …the truth in all that is that the designation is a title given so we have the ability to do stuff or say stuff and that helps others take notice.

Our Vernon County night skies were dark before it even began and the cool thing is not everybody around this big ol’ world can see what we get to see here at nighttime. There are so many lights from cities, human homes, etc…that actually can dim our darkness, if you smell what I’m stepping in. I suppose the lights are doing their jobs, but sometimes they do their jobs too well. This Dark Sky Park designation for Kickapoo Valley Reserve/Wildcat Mountain State Park/Tunnelville Cliffs will also help us preserve our darkness, which I’m all for. Anyways, I’m glad we had this talk today. Take some time to check out Kickapoo Valley Reserve/Wildcat Mountain State Park/Tunnelville Cliffs at night and then report back on where you think you came from. Let’s keep the darkness shining.