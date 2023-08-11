Hi. Vern here. What is up with all this dilly-dallying around? Don’t we have places to go and things to see? I sure do! This week I went to one of those places that used to be there, a place called Dilly.

It’s about 5ish miles from Hillsboro in Forest Township. If you felt like dilly-dallying around to see where this place used to be …check out County P and State Hwy. 82, near the St. Johns Catholic Church. Dilly didn’t dilly-dally around back in the day, they had it all going on!

Before I tell you all the things that once were, I should probably let you know how Dilly got its name. So, there’s a couple theories on the naming. One was because a human named Dilly built the first store. Good story, right? The second was that some of the original folks who settled in the town were having a few beers (Housa Beers from Bangor) – and the humans were talking about what to name the town. (It had nearly 100 people there, so you had to name it something, right?!) Well, a stranger walked into the saloon, and he said something that kinda sounded like Dilly. Perhaps he said - “Hi! My names Billy.” Or maybe he said “You guys are so silly.” Anyways…these good ol’ boys couldn’t hear very well and they all were convinced they heard Dilly loud and clear… Pretty amazing.

Dilly was a Bohemian town. Humans from all over parts of Europe found their place there. Once there was a post office, creamery, and a hotel with 14 rooms! There also was a stockyard where they would do cattle drives to Hillsboro. One time they loaded 40 wagons of cows to be shipped to Chicago! There also was a mercantile store there that had groceries, clothes, etc. and it was also the place for dilly-dallying, ya know. Across the street was the dance hall called Roseland Gardens then later called the Dilly Pavilion. Folks would finish their chores, walk to the dance hall and sometimes dance 'til 4 in the morning! Boy could those folks party!

Dilly also had a place that sold Hupmobiles - a two-passenger runabout with a four-cylinder engine and a two-speed transmission. Another interesting thing that happened in Dilly was the Bohemian woman would have regular events called “stripping bees." Well, I know what you are thinking …but to clarify, a stripping bee was where they would strip fowl feathers for pillows and such. Innocent. Right? Although there was all this happening with the dances, cattle drives, and the stripping bees, one day the mercantile store burnt to the ground. Humans didn’t really want to live there anymore, so guess what? They picked up their houses and literally moved them to Hillsboro. No dilly-dallying around!