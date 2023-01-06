Get Lost! In Vernon County: Downtown Westby

Hi. Vern here. What are you doing here? What I am doing here? I know, I know… this is very uncharacteristic of me to wander to the middle of downtown Westby on a bright winter day during rush hour, but heck, maybe this is the year I do things that you wouldn’t expect.

The element of surprise is real and I sure don’t want to bore you faithful Vernheads, especially this year! So keeping up with the element of surprise, long ago in downtown Westby you could watch automobiles and horses go around and around in circles for hours and hours. I guess it’s not that surprising to watch them go around and around but if they do it for hours and hours it gets to pretty darn exciting. I tell you this because its all part of the story…which I will get to telling... starting now.

OK, so on the corner of State and Main in downtown Westby there used to be a post there in the middle of the street that had four signs on all four sides of the post. And get this, all the four signs said the same thing. Go Right. Go Right. Go Right. Go Right. When you have four signs saying the same thing you can’t hardly miss that, am I right?

Anyways, it was quite the scene to see everyone go round and round and it just happened to be my favorite thing to watch back in the day. Why did they do this, you ask? Great question. Well, when automobiles came around there were still horses, buggies and sleighs on the road and Westby, being such a bustling little town, they found there was a real traffic jam problem. So the humans in charge put their heads together and decided to put up those four signs to help the drivers know which way to go.

Everyone was trying to get somewhere and if they didn’t go right they were going straight of god forbid they went left. Gasp! Anyways, those four signs seem to fix the problem. Pretty smart Norwegians, if I say so myself.

Westby-ians also figured out a way to celebrate the Christmas season on this corner in a fun way too. One December a couple humans went into the timber and cut down a big conifer tree, dragged it into town and put the Christmas tree right where the post was in the middle of the street.

They decorated it and stood around admiring it and sang Christmas songs. It was so popular that every year since they put up a Christmas tree in the middle of the street for all to enjoy.

The Westby community comes out to play in the middle of the street every December! It’s amazing. Even Santa comes and rides in on a fire truck to give the little humans bags of Christmas treats. I remember the little humans would eat their Christmas snacks then go to the Westby Theater, located on South Main Street, where a free holiday movie was shown for all. I sure admire those Westby-ians…they have a lot of things go right rather than go wrong.