Hi. Vern here. It’s got to start somewhere. It just doesn’t come from nowhere. To recognize where it started, how it shaped where we were then and then how it morphed into where we are today is a darn right fascinating story. If you haven’t already noticed, I’m full of these stories! I gotta be full of something or I would just be a pile of fur and fingernails and that certainly wouldn’t be that interesting.

Do you remember the time a group of pioneers got together to celebrate exactly that—the “somewhere”? Funny enough, this group, called the Early Settlers Association, is still somehow celebrated today …at the famous Vernon County Fair!

Golly, I remember how the early settlers association meeting like it was yesterday. Picture it: September. Long time ago. Two hundred pioneers from all over the county came together at the Vernon County Fair to have a meeting.

Judge Terhune called the meeting to order, saying how lucky it was to see so many pioneers there who have survived…well, pioneer life in Vernon County. It wasn’t easy out there to survive. But the ones that did pretty much kept Vernon County going, so big thanks to them! Next there was a prayer by Rev. Mockett, from Star. He was the oldest pioneer at the meeting – apparently being the oldest gets you the prayer job? I guess so!

The next portion of meeting was where pioneers shared their experiences. One story was that the high waters of the Kickapoo washed all of his belongings down the river even before he unpacked. Stories of robbing roosts and the beardless boy Nuzum. Stories that there wasn’t a lick of chewing tobacco to be found. Gasp! Stories of food being hard to come by that they had to grind buckwheat for five weeks in a coffee mill just to feed the family. Stories of cutting hay, trading it in Springville for graham flour. Stories of a young mother who came with her 3-week-old baby to a pioneers homestead in Forest township saying she lived on leeks, basswood buds and elm bark and hadn’t eaten any food ‘til that day. There were stories of even though these settlers had very little to live on, they were unselfish with that they had and always helped a friend.

At the end of the meeting, D.O. Mahoney made an epic speech that pretty much brought ol’ Vern to tears. The speech wrapped up where it started, how they got to where they were and how it will carry them into the future.

You see, we’re not all piles of fur and fingernails. We have a whole lot of heart, stories and history that fill us up. Now, go to the Vernon County Fair and get even fuller! The cheese curds are to die for.