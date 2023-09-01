Hi. Vern here. I’m sure after the Aug. 18th article about ‘Trees’ you thought “Hmmm…well, I guess this is it. The time has come. Seems ol’ Vern ran out of things to report on in the county”… but hey! Guess what folks?! Ta Da! Just like pulling a rabbit out of a hat (mmm…delicious rabbit) – I have a surprise for you! It’s a good one, too. I guarantee maybe 11% of you know what I’m about to talk about…so there! And now for the remaining 89%...Are you ready to get lost? I’m talking reeeaaallllly lost? So lost that you wouldn’t even know where to look for yourself? OK – here we go! So there is a rock formation in Vernon County that is so impressive it’s been known to make geologists pee themselves.

Five-Column Rock, also known as Table Rock, is located on private property just west of Readstown on County Road M near Sherry Creek. Known as one of the most impressive of notable fragile rock formations ever discovered, it consists of a basal sandstone plinth, a set of columns enclosing “windows,” and a tabular dolostone summit. The entire structure is over 20 feet high! Not kidding. For many years, folks that came across it figured that it looks the way it does because of years of weathering and wind. But guess what!? (this is where the rabbit comes out of the hat again!) Closer examination suggests that Five Column Rock was actually a cave…yes a CAVE! It’s an above ground cave mind you! Can you even imagine?? Gosh I love when stuff that usually is underground reveals itself! Mostly like flowers and lost trinkets and such, not ground bees! They can stay underground as far as I’m concerned! OK, back to it. Five Column Rock originated as a phreatic cave developed in carbonate rocks transitional between the underlying Cambrian sandstone and the overlying Ordovician dolostones. The morphology of the feature has a speleogenic origin. OK..hold up Vern. What the heck are you talking about?? Well, I’ll tell you what. Speleogenesis is the origin and development of caves, the primary process that determines essential features of the hydrogeology of karst and guides its evolution. Kind of like the study of genealogy, but for rocks…is that right?

Here’s the deal. It would be hard see table rock with your own eyes unless you ask permission from the human landowner. But hey, maybe it’s OK not to see it with your own eyes and just imagine it being there because just knowing that it exists out there in the wild, wild wonder of Vernon County is great news! Also I just want to give kudos to this Five Column Rock cave that is supposed to be underground! Heck it’s like pulling a rabbit out of a hat, that’s one cool trick!