Hi. Vern here. You know what they say…there’s always more fish in the sea. Who says that? These fish? That sea? Well, I can tell you one thing – nobody knows their fish and sea better than the Genoa National Fish Hatchery.

Nearly 100 years ago it was created by the Upper Mississippi River Wildlife and Fish Act and Genoa was selected because of its proximity to the Mississippi River and its reliable source of artesian well water. Hatchery construction was completed by Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration (yet another one of those great things that came out of the WPA…ahem Viroqua’s Bathhouse is another WPA creation) Each year, Genoa provides millions of eggs, fry and fingerlings of many different species to supporting ongoing fish management and restoration programs. At Genoa, it has 19 ponds, six raceways, and seven intensive rearing buildings. Genoa raises, holds and rears more species of fish and freshwater mussels than almost any other fish hatchery! Did you know that was all happening on Vernon County’s West Coast??

Well, raising fish is an interesting concept when you think about it. Are you ready for some food for thought (Mmm…food. OK get to work Vern!) You may ask Why raise fish? You see, the concept of raising fish in an organized fashion was developed as a solution to the decline of our fish populations back in the day. You see, humans needed more fish (for food) but then again humans were not being so kind to the environment for these fish they needed so badly to thrive. So, they started raising more fish, of many different species. After they would raise them to go swim on their own, sometimes they would just toss them into any ol’ water… Some of the fish were like “Yay – here I go, I’m free!” And some fish would be like “Ick, I’m not sure if like it here.” Partially by accident, partially by ignorance, humans haven’t had the most positive impact on the environment. You see, introducing new species of fish on top of flawed environments that normally wouldn’t have that type of fish, makes for a continuous destructive cycle that is hard to break. Long story short – although all fish swim in water, not all water is the same and not all fish can swim in the same water. Put that in a Venn diagram!

Anyways, with all that said – and perhaps I’ve said too much — we have done some major evolving and the work of the Genoa Fish Hatchery is a prime example of this evolution! They work very hard at the hatchery to recover and restore threatened fish species as well as endangered mussels, etc…If you are ever on Vernon County’s West Coast, you really should check it out! It’s open for tour, plus you can experience firsthand that there really is always more fish in the sea.