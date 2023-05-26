Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Hi. Vern here. So, I’m right on the edge folks…somewhere between what’s real and what it seems. I’m wide awake, but still in a dream. You know what I’m talking about. Sometimes you have to go to the edge to really find yourself.

If you were looking for a place to get a little lost but also find yourself, the mighty Mississippi is a mighty good place to do that. Right on the edge of the western side of Vernon County and La Crosse County, just a Sasquatch hair north of Stoddard, you’ll find Goose Island Campground and Park. It’s one of THE largest county campgrounds in Wisconsin! And it’s got it all! I hear that humans go there to search for the illustrious and mysterious golden goose egg. They say it has anti-aging properties… Don’t believe me? Well, maybe you outta go there your own self and check it out! It really does have it all…Not only does Goose Island have hundreds of remote-camping on the islands and sandbars between the vast amount of sloughs, islands and bays of the Mississippi River, here, you can go right onto an island into a more modern campground...you can even take a shower for 25 cents! If you are frugal, like me, though, you can take a dip in the water at the beach to rinse off.

Hey! Now this would be a good time to point out the differences of thrifty, frugal, stingy and cheap. (Yay! I’ve been waiting for this day!) So, thrifty: bargaining or shopping around whenever you can to get the best price. Frugal: not buying things you don’t really need. Stingy: not giving gifts to loved ones when you are in a financial position to do so. Cheap: replacing something you broke with something the same but cheaper and of lesser quality. So! If you didn’t know already now you do and I’m so glad we had this time together to clear this up!

There’s so much to do here at Goose Island on the Mississippi. It doesn’t matter if you are a camper, a glamper, a paddler, a swimmer, a fisher, a picnicker, a birder (yes, I’m talking to you folks looking for the golden goose!), a sunset watcher, a beach comber, a Bigfoot sighter, a walker, a runner…this place has it all! Surrounding the island is Goose Island Trail, one of 15 designated water trails in the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife & Fish Refuge within Wisconsin’s borders.

What I’m trying to say is I know we all love a sleepover where we can braid each other’s hairs and what nots, but if you just wanted to come out and find your Golden Goose just for the day, one could do just that too! Have a picnic (I like Funyuns), walk the trail and look around for the golden goose egg. Let me know if you find it, will ya?