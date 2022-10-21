Get Lost! In Vernon County: 'Hi' barn Hillsboro

Hi. Vern here. Ya know, a simple “Hi” can take you a long way in life. Even if you don’t say “Hi Vern!” (because you forgot my name, it’s OK, I get it) just a simple “Hi” works pretty well, too. I never quite know where I am until I see the spot where I’m at and when I get to the “Hi” barn off “Hi”-Way 82, just a wee bit west of Hillsboro, I know I’m almost there. Such a nice way to enter a place.

And Hillsboro is about as nice and welcoming as can be!

There is so much history around here and I only have so much space to say stuff so if you’re OK with it, I’ll just tell you a bit of what I know today and leave the rest for another time. If you don ‘t like that plan, you should talk to my supervisor. Her name is Jenny and her number is 867-5309.

So, if you were looking to say “Hi” you go into Hillsboro on Hwy. 82. You can also take Hwy. 33 east that meets Hwy. 82. Did you know that this highway where the “Hi” barn is is also referred to as the 84th Division “Railsplitters” Memorial Highway, which runs across the state from La Crosse to Port Washington? It’s true. It was dedicated as a living memorial to honor the humans of the 84th Division, which traces its lineage back to Abraham Lincoln during the Blackhawk War.

It got the name Railsplitters because the symbol representing the 84th Division was of an ax splitting a rail. Lincoln was known as a log-splitting legend and obviously used an ax and well, there you go! I do like a good story on how things get their names. And yup, there are a few stories on how Hillsboro got its name. One of the original pioneer family settlers in the area had the last name Hill. So you’d think, well, there you go!

That’s how Hillsboro got it’s name. Nope, can’t make it that easy. Actually, Hillsprairie and Hills Creek (a creek that starts a little north of the city and meets up with the West Branch of the Baraboo River) is named after that Hill family.

So that’s out. There’s also a story that Hillsboro is more named after the topography of the land, lots of hills around here. Which makes sense.

There is also a story that before some of the early settlers had time to build their cabins they carved out boroughs in the hills to shield them from weather.

Now, I’m no expert on anything, but if you combine the Hill story with the Borough story – it’s starts to add up, don’tchathink? Names aside, there’s no name calling, just name saying – and if you forget the name you can always just say “Hi” and I betcha that it’ll get you somewhere, at least.