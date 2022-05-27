Get Lost! In Vernon County: Hubbard Hills

Want to hear about it? Well, OK. So, there I was, just minding my own business, taking in the way the shapes of the sunlight come through the budding leaves and off in the distance, I hear these little, tiny voices. Then all the sudden these little humans came out of nowhere! Fast little buggers. I went to hide, but it was too late. They run up to me and point and say – “Hey look! It’s the gorilla from the Vernon County View!” and “Wow! Your feet look much smaller than in the pictures!” So many comments.

Well, the last question I actually could answer. Hubbard Hills is a beautiful secret spot on the southwest side of Viroqua. If you are looking, you can find it by going to the dead end on West Maple Street. The other way to find it is off of East Sidie Hollow Road. There are all these walking and biking trails winding around and trees, including a big bur oak, and flowers and mushrooms and forts and rocks and sledding hills and sunshine and clouds and rain…depending. Anyways, it’s a spot that more humans should know about, if only they were looking. The 22 acres known as Hubbard Hills was once a piece of land owned by…drumroll…the Hubbard family. (I love when names of places actually make sense). It goes further. Are you ready? Well, there are lots of trails there and keeping with the theme of the name of things that actually make sense—the Pinery Trail was named after the pine trees planted there some years ago from the landowner and the neighbor. The Sledding Hill was named Sledding Hill because they used to and still do go sledding there. The Hayfield Trail was named that because there was a large field for hay. The Walnut Trail was named that because…well, I think you get the jest. There’s also a Pete’s Trail after the human who helped build the trails and get this, his name was Pete! Shocking! I know. The Township Trail is named because its on the city limits of the Township of Viroqua.