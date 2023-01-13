Get Lost! In Vernon County: Ice caves

Hi. Vern here. Ever heard that phrase never take a bull into a china shop? Well, what if you take a Sasquatch into an ice cave? I suppose both could end badly. Fortunately, your neighborhood Sasquatch here is a big ice fan and tries really hard to tread lightly around here and keep the ice nice.

Did you know that Vernon County has water coming in and out of pretty much everywhere.

Just look at any hillside around here and you’ll see tiny springs with water flowing out. I like to think of our hills as water balloons with tiny pin-holes in them, but you can think about in your own way too… Anyways, sometimes you can’t see the water coming out of the hillsides, but I guarantee, it’s happening. One of the best ways to prove this is in the wintertime.

I got a little lost down by Weister Creek just off of County P West in the Kickapoo Valley Reserve. I went there to check on what the beavers were up to, but as I walked along, I saw one of the most spectacular ice caves I ever did see! There are a few of them around here, too.

How does this geological masterpiece exist even?

Well, I’ll tell ya. Hundreds of millions of years ago, Vernon County was covered by mountains. Slowly, these mountains eroded, forming layer upon layer of sand and mud which would eventually become the colorful sandstones we see round these parts.

So, to become rock, sand is cemented together with various minerals, forming layers of soft, erodible stone, as well as tough, resistant ones.

One such layer of hard sandstone is found on the KVR. Continuing on with this layers upon layers talk…right under this resistant layer is a crumbly layer. (You probably think I’m talking about a parfait, but I’m not, although that sounds delicious about now…) OK, back on track Vern! Anyways, water from valleys moves over the resistant sandstone and erodes the soft layer underneath, creating the cave-like spaces we call “rock shelters.” Long ago, these rock shelters with their ice caves were frequently used by humans, likely the Kickapoo tribe, as a source of protection against the elements.

Short story long, in the winter, this water freezes as it comes out of the hillside and makes these spectacular ice formations — aka frozen waterfalls or ice caves. When you get up to it real close you can see different colors of the ice, like faint yellows and very light blues. And just like a cave, the icicles seem to form stalactites and stalagmites.

A good way to remember which is which is—StalacTities have a “T” in it for Top (grows down from the ceiling) and StalaGmites have a “G” in it for Ground (grows up from the cave floor). Learn something new everyday, eh? Now get out there and go play nice with the ice.