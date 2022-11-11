Get Lost! In Vernon County: Jersey Valley

Hi. Vern here. We are all hiding something. I hide all the time…mostly because there are so many good places to do so. Sometimes it’s all about hiding right out in the open and sometimes it takes something big to uncover the hiding spot. Ya know, when you come to think of it, if nobody was looking, we wouldn’t have to hide. Am I right?

Well, when it comes to Jersey Valley Park, something was hiding there for years and years until one big rainstorm exposed it. It’s like the whole inside of the earth opened up. Do you know what I’m talking about? Well, you outta check it out. If you were looking to find what was hiding all these years at Jersey Valley you can go on Hwy. 27 (also known as Citizen Soldier Highway) between Westby and Cashton and take County Road X. County Road X is like a roller coaster road, which is kind of fun if you like roller coasters. Anyways, get yourself on the ride and keep going and before you know it, you’ll see a sign that says Jersey Valley and then you go a little further into the valley and there you are. Just where you intended to be.

After the big rainstorm in 2018, Jersey Valley looks a little different than most remember. I don’t know how helpful it is to talk about what used to be but to know the whole story you have to know what was. It used to have a 52-acre lake there that was formed by a flood control dam. In its heyday, the Jersey Valley Lake was a real hopping place. Humans came from miles around to paddle their boats around and fish for largemouth bass and panfish. It even had a fishing pier, boat landing and a beach.

Where the lake used to be is still there, it just doesn’t have the water in it than it used to. Why, you ask? Well, this rainstorm I’ve been talking about was one of the biggest I’ve ever seen. They called it a 100-year flood event. So much water came from the sky and filled the West Fork of the Kickapoo and it all came rushing in. The water level rose so quickly and furiously that it busted right through the dam. Vernon County used to have 22 flood-control dams…well less now of course, since the floods. Water can do so much destruction when it puts its mind to it. And this day was no exception. Since that fateful day when the dam broke, a whole new world was exposed at Jersey Valley.

A huge rock bluff was exposed from the dam breaking and when you see it, it’s like you are getting a glimpse of the inside of the earth…Now to go all geologist on you – the bedrock is Cambrian to Ordovician sedimentary rocks, primarily clean quartz sandstones, limestones, shales and dolostones. Softer Cambrian sandstone underlie valleys, with the more resistant Ordovician rocks hold up highlands. Amazing huh? I’m telling you, it’s all hiding but it’s up to you to find it.