Get Lost! In Vernon County: Larryfest

Hi. Vern here. Reporting for my weekly duty! So I don’t know what you know but I do know what I know and I’d like to show you what I know because that’s what I do.

Before I even get going, have you heard of the legendary Larryfest? Have you ever been? If you haven’t, boy or boy do I have something to say.

Larryfest is yearly music festival that takes place in mid-August (coming right up!) where gently rising green hills act like a natural music amphitheater.

It all started twenty-five times around the sun ago by the music loving, playing family who owns the festival grounds just on the edge of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve. All it took was a couple calls to a couple bluegrass bands and some invites to some human friends and before you know it, something magical was born. The first year it was called the Bohemian Glen Music Festival.

My guess is as good as yours, but I bet Bohemian Glen was the nickname given to that valley a long time ago probably because of some of the humans that passed through there.

All these valleys and hills around here have a good nickname. The term “bohemian” applies to humans who live an unconventional lifestyle, often with few permanent ties, involving musical, artistic, or literary pursuits.

The original “bohemians” were travelers or refugees from central Europe (hence, the French bohémien, meaning “gypsy”). Nowadays there’s all types of folks living around there.

Where is there? Well, find a fella named Larry and ask. If you can’t find him, then I recommend first finding La Farge.

Once you are there take Hwy. 131 North. Go past Organic Valley headquarters, then go past and through Kickapoo Valley Reserve, then go past one the best views in the county (look left—no your other left!), then when you get to County P (P stands for Pretty close) take a left and wind around for a few miles and then when you get to 24 Valley Road take a right.

Before you know it, you’ll see a goat and right after that you’ll see the glorious Larryfest grounds. All the senses light up at Larryfest.

There are happy humans everywhere you look. The sweet sweet sounds of music fill the valley from the two stages. The smell of freshly brewed coffee and campfires. The taste of free sweet corn.

The feel of the hug from a friend you haven’t seen in years. And if you look up on the hill you will see my Sasquatch friend…it’s true! There’s not a lot of us around and I’ve got a new song to share with him this year.

Oh, I almost forgot! How did Larryfest get it’s name anyways?

Well you know the whole “if you leave the room you get nominated” phenomena? It was kind of like that.

Oh Larry, I’m sure glad you left the room, it’s a darn good name for a darn good festival!