Hi. Vern here. Oh the seasons are changing…It’s getting harder and harder to hide out now that the sun is out, humans are moving around and the crocuses are popping. Gosh, maybe I should just accept it and comb my hair already. Who knows. I sure can’t stop the seasons from changing, just like we can’t stop time from ticking along.

With time, things change. Is Time a jokester? Does it have superpowers? What are Times pronouns? Gosh, it’s been a long winter I tell ya. But here we are, marching along handling whatever time throws at us. Speaking of, at one Time, there was a one-room schoolhouse in Liberty Pole (aka village of Bad Axe). You know what kind of school I’m talking about—where you had to walk uphill both ways with no shoes during blizzards to get to?…Yeah, that kind.

Liberty Pole’s one-room schoolhouse had one teacher and taught all the kids at all the grade levels. Michael Hinkst (ahem…Hinkst Hollow Road) was the teacher and earned $20 per month teaching a class of nine students. Later that same year, he had 22 students! Anyways, the students often helped with the teaching; older kids would help others. A younger student who was advanced in say basketweaving, for example, could simply do basketweaving with the older kids. Because there was more flexibility in the learning, the one-room schoolhouse became more of a community-based education where everyone had to pitch in. That same spirit of community-based education was brought right into the fold of the bigger Liberty Pole school that was built to accommodate more kids.

There’s so many great community within community stories from the school years there …There was a lunch lady who was known for buying hungry students lunch, with her own money. Parents were really involved; improving the grounds, painting the school rooms. The gymnasium was transformed from a dull gray to a bright yellow, the cafeteria looked like a flower garden and there was a trout in the boys bathroom. Can you imagine all the dawdling in the bathrooms dreaming of going trout fishing versus doing schoolwork? So many dreams. Well, dreaming of fishing didn’t seem to hurt their education at the Liberty Pole school because one year, it was one of two elementary schools in the state that received a Model School Award from the Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators for its high test scores! Pretty smart kids.

After many good years, lots of discussions and tears, it was decided to close the Liberty Pole Center school and have the students go to the Viroqua school, which wasn’t so bad, it was just different. The Liberty school building is now owned privately, but thinking back about it sure brings up some memories of time that has passed and the changing of the seasons. Go ahead, go comb your hair already, it’s time.