Hi. Vern here. There’s all these places and times that I ramble on and on about of things that happened and places that used to be…and I know sometimes it’s like a walk back in time, but heck, I sure hope you are getting a good work out from all the walking. I sure am!

Fortunately, there are a few places and times that you can walk right back into to that are actually still here today for us to see, in real life. One of those places is the Liberty Pole store. The store was the first business ever established in Vernon County. Did you know that? Now you do! Want to know what else? It’s still here! You can even go inside!

Over the years it has been owned by a long list of interesting characters…including the one who owns it now. He works with wood and builds some pretty neat things. And lucky for me, he isn’t scared of a big hairy Sasquatch coming around to say hey.

Also lucky for Vernon County, the new owner has been breathing new life into the oldest store and it’s now open for folks to come check out. There are even some old relics of Vernon County history that are on display. The history of the store goes way, way back to when pioneers were making their way out this way (Side note: I just used the word “way” four times in the previous sentence! Way to go Vern.)

Anyways, there were two brothers that came...One brother started the Liberty Pole general store and the other brother was the Post Master of “Badax Village” (what Liberty Pole area used to be called) and he also did his post mastering at this location. The store was started because there were things that humans needed to buy and this business served as a place to buy these things, so it worked out for everyone!

The location of the store was a good stopping point on a trail that ran from Prairie du Chein up to Black River Falls. It’s now Hwy. 82, but used to be called the Black River Trail. Among other things, this trail was one the natives would use to get from here to there and it was also used as a mail route. They say deer would blaze the trail, then human travelers would follow the deer trail, and then behind the human travelers you could always find a hungry pack of wolves. (can you say “easy meal”?) I know, I know…sorry if I’m being morbid, I’m just reporting on what I saw and hey, I’m just trying to shoot it to you straight. Things happen. Nature happens. It’s how it goes folks.

So if you feel like taking a walk back in time without the worry that you’ll never come back, check out the oldest store in Vernon County…if you have time.