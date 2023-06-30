Hi. Vern here. Remember me? Gosh, I thought you had forgotten all about me with the elusive Lou the Emu wandering around in Vernon County. What? You didn’t know about that? Where have you been?! Well! The lost Emu has been all the talk amongst the locals at the morning coffee circles, outdoor musics, in the grocery aisles… just to name a few places.

The emu has been so popular it even got its own Facebook page – called the emu of Vernon County! What even IS Facebook?? Apparently, it has nearly 900 people that follow it. I also heard there are now emu T-shirts that you can buy! Uff da!! So, before we knew the name of the emu was Lou, name ideas were being spit balled around…VernE (ahhem!), Emma and Freebird—I tell ya, I thought I was the master at getting lost, but Lou sure did give me a run for my money! Yeah, I know that jealousy is a wasted emotion, but I did have a twinge of it when I saw Lou getting all the attention…Oh well, I guess I can’t be the only one getting lost around here. Lou the lost emu is going down in history as we speak!

First, if you don’t know, an emu is the second-largest living bird by height, after its relative, the ostrich. Emus can travel great distances, and when necessary, their long, powerful legs can sprint over 30 mph! They forage for a variety of plants and insects. Emus have good eyesight and hearing too. OK, now that we know that, let’s get to the good stuff!

So, the saga started a few weeks ago when a human reported seeing an emu on rural Asbury Road, near Zion cemetery, west of Avalanche. It’s not everyday that you see an emu wandering around (it’s not everyday you see a Sasquatch either…but I digress..) You see, that sighting was only the beginning, as for nearly a week afterwards, there were many more sightings and it seemed the whole county was looking out for it. Some “searchers” put random bowls of water and snacks for it. Lou the Emu’s owners were worried sick and just when they thought they knew where Lou was, poof! He was gone. Lou is fast. Lou was scared. All Lou wanted to do was go home. Finally, the owners and Lou were reunited and were able to take him back home. A happy ending! I must say it was hard to track where the emu went all those days he was lost but I do know there were sightings on Cherry Grove, County Y, near the Landfill on County LF, Natwick Road and near the Tractor Supply.

I sure hope everyone now lives happily ever after, but this whole thing sure has been quite emu-sing.