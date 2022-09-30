Get Lost! In Vernon County: Manning

Hi. Vern here. Who knows where one gets information…sometimes you have to live it, sometimes you hear it along the way and sometimes you have to make it up as you go. I guarantee one thing though, the more paths you take, the more information you get and per usual, I found some information that I’d like to share. Is it good info? Fake news? Who really knows. I must reiterate, again, that I am just a Sasquatch that wanders the county taking in information and spitting it back out to my loyal readers (that’s YOU!) I hope you find it somewhat interesting. All that said, our place of interest this week is Manning.

Now, before it was Manning I heard it used to be referred to as Newville. Did you know that? A few years after being Newville, it was then called Manning but was also called Mechanics Point. So…lots of name throwing here, but I think it’s safe to say that if you are going to Mechanics Point, folks would know you are going to Manning (or the other way around). Once upon a time in the township of Kickapoo, there was the settlement of Manning. Located about 12 miles southeast of Viroqua, between Readstown and Viola, it’s on County Road S. The land really starts to open up here where the west fork meets the Kickapoo. As the river widens out, it makes the biggest wild pond in the Kickapoo valley. You can sure see why folks decided to settle in this spot.

At one time there was a creamery, two general stores, a sawmill and of course the Manning Bridge – yes, built by those same Ontario Bridge Builders who built pert near all the bridges on the Kickapoo. Anyways, on County Road S, the road kinks and you’ll see the Manning Church and Cemetery. Back in the day, the land for the church and cemetery was purchased for $1. Are you ready to go all inflation-y? OK, here goes! $1 in 1896 is equivalent to the purchasing power of about $35.26 today…That’s an increase of $34.26 over 126 years!

Speaking of cemeteries, did you know there are 128 cemeteries in Vernon County alone? It’s true, I couldn’t make up that number if I tried. Although there are 128 KNOWN cemeteries, that doesn’t take in the many isolated graves that we don’t know about tucked in these hills and valleys. There are also a couple Indian burial mounds in the Manning area. It starts to all make sense because there was an Indian trail that went from the De Soto village of Winnesheik to Manning, near where a large Winnebago (Ho-Chunk) village was located. There was a whole web of Indian trails around here that the pioneers found and used and then possibly some of those trails became parts of the roads that are used today. All these paths we take gets us closer to learning more about where we are from.