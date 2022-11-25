Get Lost! In Vernon County: Mink farms

Hi. Vern here. Do you want to talk about the weather or do you want to talk about the history of mink farms in Vernon County? OK then, next time we’ll talk about the weather … So, I don’t know if you know, but at one time the Kickapoo Valley was one of the largest producers of mink. It’s true.

During the Depression Era, there were nearly 30 mink farms in the county alone and was a real source of income for small farmers.

The conditions around here were favorable for mink production because of our foggy nights, cool climate, protection from wind and our fresh water. Now, let’s back up here quick … so there are some humans that really like to wear mink fur on their bodies and some think it is very fashionable to have a big furry thing around their neck.

I mean I have a big furry thing around my neck all the time and no one says, “Hey Vern, nice furry thing”—They should, ya know. It would really help a fellas confidence to receive a compliment once in awhile.

Anyways, one of the bigger mink farms was located north of La Farge. It all started when he trapped one female in the wild and the operation grew from there. This farmer really had it down and even received national awards like “Fur Man of the Year” (yes, I’m jealous of that title…) The farmer raised nearly 3,500 animals that in turn produced about 10,000 pelts yearly. There were four main seasons on a life of the mink farm.

Winter was Breeding, Spring was Whelping, Summer/Fall was Furring, and come November was Harvesting of the pelts. Right in time for Christmas, I guess.

Now I get to talk about a few things that don’t seem right to talk about, but here goes. To raise that many animals, it takes a lot of food.

The diet of a growing mink included liver or grains, cheese and horsemeat. Wait, did I just say horsemeat? Yup, that’s what I said alright and it happened. Another thing that happened is the minks that were raised in county started mutating! Mutating??

AHH! Hey now… hold your horse (meat), it was just their colors that started mutating. It was so popular that the color names of the minks were copywrited and became all the talk at the fancy pants fashion shows around the world.

Colors with names like Silver Blue, Sapphire Cross, Palomino, Topal, Dawn, Golden Cross and Green-Eyed Pastel (because the minks eyes were green) to name a few.

Mink farming fell out of favor because the Russians took over the market. Yes, the Russians. Also I’m not sure if the minks were happy in their little cages anyways…long story short, if you would like to write me in for “Fur Man of the Year” I sure wouldn’t complain.