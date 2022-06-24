Get Lost! In Vernon County: Monument Rock

Hi. Vern here. By golly, there it is. It’s one of those things that was there before the beginning, if you can remember back that far. And who would of thought, after all these years, it is still there. With everything that changes so much it’s hard to imagine something that actually stays the same. Sure enough though, Vernon County’s Monument Rock is one of those things that stays the same even though most everything around it changes.

There’s something reassuring about that, don’t you think? Anyways, if you have never seen Monument Rock, you obviously must be living under a rock…it’s right there! Just as it always has been. Monument Rock is one of those natural curiosities, as they say. They also say I’m a natural curiosity, which makes me as proud as a one-legged guy in a kick-boxing contest. I’m getting off track, sorry. Back to it! So, this magnificent and curious rock can be found in Franklin township, which is about 8 miles southwest of Viroqua, between Liberty Pole and Fargo off of Hwy. 82/27. Back in the day when the Vernon County Board of Supervisors were sectioning off Franklin township, they first considered calling the section Bad Ax (after the previous name of the county) and then for a very brief time Franklin township was called Loch Haven. Isn’t that interesting? I thought so, too. After some back and forth they settled on the name Franklin for reasons I don’t understand but there’s no reason to argue about it, because there are other things we can talk about.

Monument Rock marks the spot of where it sits. For years, humans have visited the rock, possibly worshiped there, have taken pictures of it, had picnics and school trips there and more. I heard of this guy from West Prairie that actually climbed the rock once, just to say he did it! Crazy. The top of the rock is heavier and thicker than its thinner base and it looks like it’s just teetering there. It’s gravity defying!

There’s this ongoing joke around here that if you are late to work or don’t make it to work it’s because Monument Rock finally tipped over and fell into the road and they couldn’t get around it! That’s one of those excuses that should go down in the record books I’d say. I mean, I can see why it could be a believable excuse though…just looking at it you think all it would need to topple over is just one strong wind, one lighting strike, one little earth shift, one bird landing on it, one bunny sneezing at just the right time…but alas, even after all these years, Monument Rock stands tall, strong, mysterious and proud. I think it’s good to recognize changes, but let’s give a shout out once in a while for the things that we're fortunate enough to see that stay the same.

Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0