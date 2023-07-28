Hi. Vern here. I don’t know what’s going on here but it’s something else! In all my years wandering around Vernon County I’ve never heard soooooo much music…and seen so many humans! I mean, where even did you come from? You keep multiplying! I have a hard enough time finding another Sasquatch but you humans, every year there seems to be more of you! All different sizes, shapes and colors. Is it something in the water? What is going on?!

I’ll tell you whats going on…it’s Music in the Parks. Yes. Every seven days on hump day…ya know the day after pre-hump day and the day before post-hump day, there is live music playing at my watering holes….Sidie Hollow Park and Esofea County Park. If you are a Vern-head, I think you might know where those are. If not, keep your eye out for MUSIC signs with the arrow on it, you’ll find em.

Well, the Music in the Parks event is put on by the Friends of Vernon County Parks and Forests. A real nice group of humans who are actually my friends. Hard to believe, but it’s true! They aren’t scared of a hairy ol’ Sasquatch one bit. I heard there is going to be a Friends of Vern group starting. Maybe you should be part of it! I can think of a few humans I would elect to be president….So let’s keep moving along here…back to the Music in the Parks! You see, it all started with an idea. Ding! Back in the day when social distancing was all the rage, these Friends had an idea to put on few music concerts in Sidie and Esofea where musicians brought their own microphones, equipment and super talents and the humans could bring their chairs and blankets and wave to each other from 6 feet away from each other. It really brought humans and nature together. Everyone liked it!

The next year and the year after that, even more humans liked it! And now, this year, so many humans and their dogs and their little babies like it so much, that nearly 300-500 come every Wednesday in the summer to Sidie Hollow or Esofea to hear the music. By the way, you should know, the music is outstanding too. There’s something there for everyone. I just sit back in the hills and watch you smiling, dancing, eating, drinking, chasing your babies…it’s a sight to behold. And it don’t bother me one bit that you woke me from my hump day nap. Waking up to music in Vernon County is pretty much the best thing ever.