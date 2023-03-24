Hi. Vern here. Have you ever just wanted to take a special moment in time and hold onto it so it will always be there for you? Like, for example, that one time I had THE best hair day. Remember that? It was the perfect combination of Sasquatch sweat, moss and river mud that came together to make my hair sit just right. I haven’t been able to achieve that level of hair prowess since that day, but I sure like to relive that moment in time. It feels good! Another time that feels good is a place called Norskedalen, just outside of Coon Valley.

There is so much that goes here which is seemingly is the middle of nowhere but actually, the peace you feel when you are there makes you feel like you are in the center of everything. Kind of like the eye of a storm. So much goes on around it, but at Norskedalen, it’s like time stops. And literally, there’s a sliver of time that has been preserved there so others can experience it. The sliver of time preserved at Norskedalen is the land and the stories. This nature and heritage center is dedicated to preserving, interpreting and sharing the environment and cultural heritage of the area surrounding Coon Valley in southwest Wisconsin

Norskedalen, which means the “Norwegian Valley” in Norwegian (obviously), began when a doctor and his wife donated their farm to be an outdoor laboratory and arboretum for humans to enjoy nature and nature to enjoy humans…where am I going with that? Hmm…anyways, along with the nature trails, there is a neat museum and many historic buildings to explore. There is a beautiful old Norwegian church that came from Sparta. There is also an old corncrib that came from a Norwegian homestead that ended up as a float in Westby’s Syttende Mai parade! Seriously. The corncrib participated in the Syttende Mai parade and then instead of it just going back to where it came from it just kept rolling down the road to the Norskedalen location and there is now where it lives. Ingenious is what I call it. Nothing like a parade to move a historic corncrib where is needs to go.

One thing that amazes me to this very day is the Norwegians’ ability to put so many L’s and F’s in one word. Really. Take Friluftsliv, for example. Friluftsliv is a Norwegian word meaning fresh air living, or communing with nature for living well. I can’t think of a more encompassing word that describes the experience you may get at Norskedalen, can you? If so, please attach your answer to a passenger pigeon and tell it to give your letter to Vern. I’ll be waiting…and my hair will be on point.