Hi. Vern here. Today, although much like yesterday, is not tomorrow. Is that a profound and useful statement? Well, I’m not sure if it’s useful, but for a big hairy Sasquatch that wanders the county, I do have some useful information that I know a few of yous out there like to know about. So, my few and far between friends, this is for you.

So, now that it’s pretty much summer, I’m sure if you are anything like me you are dreaming of going to the pool. Well, I want to talk to you about that…not swimming pools, I want to talk about Tobacco Pools. No, they aren’t large holes in the ground that hold tobacco. They are pools meaning, pools of local farmers, who banded together to make the nation’s first tobacco marketing cooperative. Right here in Vernon County. It was a brilliant idea and I’ll tell you why. But before the why I have to tell you the how but only after I tell you the when.

So, way back when when tobacco was Wisconsin’s biggest cash crop, there were warehouses built in Viroqua. The large brick veneered hybrid post-and-beam warehouse building were designed by the architects Parkinson & Dockendorff, who apparently also designed a few other buildings in Viroqua, including the Temple Theatre! The warehouses were built on the crossroads of Decker, N. East Ave. and Gillette Street (by the way…I heard that Gillette Street is the oldest street in Viroqua…I have no idea where I heard that but I did and now you have heard it so there you go.) The warehouses had a receiving room with a scale to weigh incoming tobacco, sorting and packing rooms in the basement, and “sweating” rooms where the temperature could be raised to cure the tobacco.

THEN, about 100 years ago, the price of tobacco dropped…big time. It was a dismal time for farmers but guess what? Instead of rolling over saying “I quit!” the farmers got together and formed the Northern Wisconsin Tobacco Pool. By enlisting 75% of the local growers, they bought the warehouse, shut out wholesalers and were able to better control their livelihood. At the pool’s peak the county owned 17 warehouses scattered around Vernon County and once grew more than 5,000 acres of tobacco. Then about 20 years ago, President George Bush signed legislation that authorized paying growers not to produce.

Anyways, all this should be remembered because although the Northern Wisconsin Tobacco Pool’s success was short lived, it spawned other successful cooperatives in Vernon County in industries such as dairy farming, communications, food, utilities, etc. Nowadays, there is a designated Viroqua historic warehouse district and a sign designating the designation where three tobacco warehouses still stand and are used for many other things, ahem… books, music, magic, storage, visitors, conversations…ya know, the good stuff.

Remember friends, today, although much like yesterday, is not tomorrow. Profound.