Get Lost! In Vernon County: Old Highway 14

Hi. Vern here. So, do all roads really lead to Vernon County? Who really decides where a road comes to or where it goes even? Well, in this episode of Getting lost with a big hairy Sasquatch, we will explore these very questions that may or may not have answers to. Never fear Vern-heads! It’s going to be OK! You see, if we didn’t have questions, we wouldn’t have answers… so there!

Did you know there is actually a long history of how a path is created and why we follow those paths still today? It all started with wild animals wandering around in search of food and water. The Natives would follow these wild animal trails, forming a large network of narrow, deep sunken paths over the face of Bad Axe County connecting the Indian villages. When the pioneers came around, they also followed these trails; first on foot, then with oxen.

I tell you what, without bridges and proper cut out roads, it was slooooowwwww moving.

These pioneers fended for themselves pretty well, but they still needed provisions from the big cities of La Crosse or Prairie du Chien. So, three times a year, these pioneer families would make the 60-mile round trip—both ways. (I don’t know how that math works!) Every time they would make the trip, it would take four weeks.

So back to the math lesson…. if they went three times a year, that’s three months of the year that they would just spend traveling from here to there! Can you imagine?

From wagon roads, to river roads, to railroads, automobiles were finally invented and then there was a need for more roads.

The State Highway Commission established a State Trunk Highway (STH) system to connect every county seat and a uniform road-numbering system was adopted.

These highways were marked with an upside-down triangle with the words ”State Trunk Highway” and the route number, as in STH14.

Did you know an upside-down triangle has the same meaning as an upside-down circle or an upside-down square? Woah, mind blown.

Another thing that blows my mind is originally Hwy. 14 was called Hwy. 11 and for awhile was called the Northwest Highway. Remnants of Old Hwy. 14 are still around the county and you can somewhat see where the road used to be as it wound through the farmsteads up and down current Hwy. 14.

Many of the farms used to have Hwy. 14 out their front door but when they changed the path to the new Hwy. 14, now the road is out their backdoor.

Yes, it’s confusing, especially if you don’t know if you are coming or going, but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes.