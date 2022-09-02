Get Lost! In Vernon County: Old Vernon County Jail

Hi. Vern here. Every thing and every place has a story and there are stories within stories and all it takes is one little detail to change the outcome of a story…so for now, I’ll try to tell this story the best I know how.

Before there was a place to put humans that did bad things in Vernon County, the humans that did really, really bad things were escorted on horseback down the river to Prairie du Chein to be locked up. Humans that did just sort-of bad things were put under supervision at the local Viroqua hotel, the Buckeye House.

Yeah, I’m pretty sure they didn’t get the perks of a free continental breakfast, mini-bar permissions and didn’t have on-demand privileges…just saying.

Eventually Vernon County expressed the desire for a proper jail as they thought it would deter humans that did bad things from locating here, especially if there was quick punishment available. So, $1,000 bucks later, a 36 X 16 foot and two-story jail was built.

That worked for a short while, but because a Sheriff needed to be onsite, a second county jail was built that included a sheriff’s living quarters. Later, an Undersheriff, a position that could fill in for the Sheriff if they were absent, was added to staff.

Well, one thing led to another (as it always does) and alas, even more space was needed to house criminals.

I suppose the more humans that move to the county, the more laws are made, and with more laws there is more opportunity to break them — so a third Vernon County jail was needed.

So just southwest of the courthouse in Viroqua, the Banta Building, also known as the (Old) Vernon County Jail, was built and still stands today. It is faced in flinty red paving brick trimmed with dressed stone. Pretty fancy digs…from the outside looking in, of course.

The jail proper had the capacity for 12 prisoners, including four cells for men, one for women, one for juveniles, and one for a hospital cell. Funnel peepholes gave a perfect view of the incarcerated prisoners.

The Sheriff’s wife would prepare meals for the prisoners for many years and the Undersheriff and radio operators doubled as jailers.

The old Vernon County jail was grated, barred, and built to withstand all the ravages of time, escape, earthquake, fire, etc…the only thing it couldn’t withstand was capacity. So, at least in the case of the old jail, size really does matter. Vernon County has since built a new, larger, modern jail and detention center on the north side of Viroqua.

The Banta Building was converted into office spaces for county workers. The Banta building itself is still a sight to behold and back in the day, I sure am glad there were no laws made against Sasquatches wandering the county…if so, we’d be telling a whole different story today.