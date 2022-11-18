Get Lost! In Vernon County: Ontario Community Hall

Hi. Vern here. Here we ago, entering into yet another era. Can you feel it? For me, it feels like some of the stuff that we thought about before has now been replaced with new things to think about. I tell ya, there’s been a lot of changes over the years, including the site of where the historic Ontario Community Hall used to be.

It has now been replaced with a seriously impressive looking outdoor pavilion. Here’s what I know…the hall was damaged by the flood a few years back and through many sleepless nights, it was decided to demolish the hall and replace it with the pavilion. The old Ontario Community Hall is still living in the hearts of many of the locals there. It was a real happening place for nearly 83 spins around the sun. The hall had events and activities like dances, weddings, basketball games, roller skating and graduations. There were baby showers and as well as funerals. Cradle to the grave type of stuff. (I mean did you really think you’d get through a whole article without ol’ Vern here talking about death??) Anyways, you name the event, they had it there.

And just like the community hall isn’t there now, it wasn’t there before as well. I’ll explain. Back in the day when Roosevelt was president, there was no community hall and the village said – “Hey, let’s get one!” Everyone agreed. Ontario went right to work and found a building perfect for their hall dreams. But… there was the catch — it was located on Goose Island! That didn’t stop the Ontario-ians, though! They decided to move that building all the way from Goose Island to Ontario! It’s true. A group of locals got in their pickup trucks and drove there, disassembled the building (formally known as the Silver Palace Dance Pavilion) board by board. They labeled each timber of the complex Lamella roof piece by piece. The Lamella roof system was devised in Germany and the word Lamella comes from “Lamellae” – the vertical membranes you see when you examine the underside of a mushroom. They also form the chambers in the shell of a univalve mollusk. In the Lamella roof system, the individual pieces are joined together to form intersecting transverse arches and are strong enough to hold up the roof without support beams, a really special design.

Anyways, after the Ontario-ians loaded up their pick-up trucks, just like a convoy, they drove back east all the way home to Ontario. Carefully and methodically, they unloaded their trucks piece by piece and put the building all back together to make Ontario’s Community Hall.

With that gathering space and the community building it together, it truly became the heart of the village. There are always changes that are going to happen, but if you keep the heart beating there is still life left.