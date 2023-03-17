Hi. Vern here. Did you know that I can talk about rocks for hours and hours? What is your super power, eh? Anyways, with all my wandering around the county talking to rocks (they are really great listeners!)—I sure do love a good quarry visit now and again.

If you don’t know and have been living under a rock, a quarry is a place where rocks, sand, or minerals are extracted from the surface of the Earth. They are also called stone mines or an open-pit mines, because it is open to the Earth’s surface. Neat. Quarrying is a significant human activity in karst landscapes, including the karst of Vernon County. Quarrying goes back thousands of years as ancient Egyptians built the great pyramids with massive limestone and granite blocks cut by hand from nearby quarries. I haven’t seen any pyramids (yet!) in the county, but I have seen a lot of limestone buildings and barns and foundations and rocks on roads which I’m sure came from the local quarries. There sure are plenty of them around here. So far I’ve counted 27. I also heard from a know-it-all guy that said there are closer to 49 quarries in Vernon County! Am I right? Is the other guy right? I don’t know!

Early quarrying was done manually using picks, hammers and levering bars, with stone blocks transported by horse drawn wagons. Nowadays they use explosives to extract the rock. The bedrock in Vernon County is Cambrian to Ordovician sedimentary rocks. Softer Cambrian sandstone underlie valleys, with the more resistant Ordovician rocks holding up highlands.

Vernon County is in the heart and soul of the “Driftless Area,” meaning it missed glaciation during the Pleistocene period. River processes have carved the landscape into a series of high hills and deep valleys—Hill and Lowlands, Ridges and Rivers, Ridgetops and Valleys, Mounds and Coulees – call it what you will but don’t call it Will because that’s someone else’s name….Hmmm, was that Will part even funny Vern? I don’t know…Let’s move along. A few small copper deposits were found ‘round here and are likely fringe deposits of the Upper Mississippi Valley Zinc-Lead district further to the south. Someday I’ll dive into the copper mining story as that is some fascinating local history right there.

Want to hear some cool names of Vernon County quarries? Clockmaker, Melvin, Chipmunk Coulee, Roaring Forty Quarry, Rumdee, Zogg. I dare you to say Roaring Forty Quarry five times fast…fun, right? Anyways, quarrying is obviously harmful where it negatively impacts our karst ecosystems and more, but it is also imperative for road construction and repair. So what do you do? If you want to get anywhere by car, you need to have roads, but you won’t have anywhere to go if our ecosystems are ruined. Such a big quory over the quandary of a quarry.