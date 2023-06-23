If you were looking to get lost this summer in particular, if you are traveling via vehicle or buggy or motorbike, all you gotta do is try to make a trip to Prairie du Chein from the Viroqua area. Boom. Done. Lost. How, you say? Well, if you haven’t noticed because you have been too busy watering your garden, there’s some road construction going on in Franklin township on Hwy. 27 between Viroqua and County Road C in Crawford County. Apparently, they are resurfacing the road, replacing the inlets and culvert pipes, as well as the guardrail and end terminals. There’s barricades, detours and signs that say “Road Closed to Thru Traffic and/or Local Traffic Only.” These signs confuse the heck outta me. You see, these signs that say “Road Closed to Thru Traffic” are supposed to inform you to take different route, but thru traffic can actually sometimes mean that you can only cross the barrier IF there are no other options to reach your destination. So, one can get through until they can’t. Knowing and not knowing at the same time is a maybe and I’m OK with that. Since we are practicing getting lost, I say go around. But where is around? Well, this is where the art and science of getting lost comes into play. Off of Hwy 27 you can go on Hornby Hollow Road in Liberty Pole, then the gravel to Gardner Road and it’ll pop you back up on Hwy. 27…This is where you think, ahhh – I did it! Right? Nope. Not today, bucko.