Get Lost! In Vernon County: Round barns

Hi. Vern here. What are you doing around here? I’ve been going in circles trying to find you. What if I went the other way…are you around there? I’m getting dizzy. Well, I’ll keep looking. In the meantime, let’s talk round and round in circles and while we’re at it, do you want to talk about Vernon County’s round barns? Great!

Well, did you know there are more round barns in Vernon County than anywhere else in the whole round world? It’s true! While there were only 17(ish)? left at last count (Hey fact checkers – yes, I’m talking to you…let me know if I got this number wrong, please) ANYWAYS…Everywhere you went around here you could find one or two on the countryside.

Many of these historic round barns of Vernon County were built by the same human too.

His name was Alga “Algie” Shivers. I could talk and talk and talk about my friend Algie and how he and his family had such a significant impact to our area and I probably will talk and talk and talk about it in another article. But for the sake of keeping your attention…”Look! Squirrel!” I’ll just touch on it.

Algie Shivers, the son of a slave who came to Wisconsin via the underground railroad, lived his entire life in Vernon County.

After studying carpentry at George R. Smith College in Sedalia, Missouri, and a tour in France during World War I, Algie returned to Vernon County. It was then that he began running his family’s farm and constructing his neighbor’s barns – 15 round barns of Vernon County are attributed to him and his crew.

Round barns are one of the neatest things I ever did see. If you go to the Vernon County Museum you can get your own self a map with directions and do your very own round barn tour!

The self-guided tour will take you on a 100-mile ride across the countryside from outside Viroqua, Westby, La Farge, Ontario, Hillsboro and many of the townships in between – golly gee gosh, it’s amazing how many of them are around there! Some of course are gone, but some are still here.

The tour is kind of like an Easter egg hunt, but with barns. Not only are these round barns neat to imagine how they were built back in the day, they are also very practical.

They were wind resistant, less expensive to build that rectangular barns and allowed for more efficient feeding of livestock. You see, Cows and horses faced the center where feed and silage were kept in the circular silo. The silo also helped to support the roof. Win win. The other practical reason is it’s believed that evil spirits couldn’t hide inside the round shape. And you know me, I’m all for not allowing evil spirits hiding spots.

Speaking of hiding, I have places to go but don’t worry, I’m sure I’ll see you ‘round.