Hi. Vern here. Once upon a time in a not so far away land was a bustling little place along the Kickapoo River named Star. If you wanted to go wish upon where the village used to be.. just go a little up above LaFarge on North Seelyburg Road, by Star Cemetery and Plum Run Road.

I’m not sure which star was wished upon to be named star but at one time it shined like a diamond. Star soon was better known as the village of Seelyburg…although if you said Star they knew you were talking about Seelyburg and if you said Seelyburg they knew you were talking about Star. I guess it just depends what side of the Kickapoo you were from…

You see, there was this dynamic human named Dempster Seeley who settled in Star and built a sawmill there. He also built two dams and a grist mill. The first dam was up river from the second dam and was later rebuilt used to provide water power for the electric plant at Seelyburg. When it comes down to it, that Seely sawmill was the key…boy did it ever grow that village! Dempster Seely became a local hero, hired many humans to build bridges and homes and was so popular that everyone decided they should start calling it Seelyburg.

All was good in the valley…for awhile. You see, Seelyburg was largely dependent on the logging of the pinery and thus the more the timber was cut off to build more things, the more the periodic floods took their toll. Balance humans. If we’ve learned anything living in Vernon County is you shouldn’t even try to fight Mother Nature, she’ll always win. Treat her right, without a fight and she’ll show you the way, is what I say. Anyways, all the flooding and rebuilding got real tiresome in Seelyburg and while this was all happening, little La Farge (also known as The Corners), started seeing a major uptick in local business activity and Seelyburg become a memory that only a few huamsn and (and one Sasquatch!) now talk about.

Before I run out of space I MUST mention the mysterious, strange creature trapped by Oscar Miller in the Kickapoo near Seelyburg that made national news! As far as I know (which is pretty far but not too far) is that the species still has not been identified. The creature seemed to be part otter, mink, muskrat and perhaps dog and this animal was tabbed Oscar’s Water-Dog. This was such big news picked up by the wire services and spread nationwide. Just image, little Seelyburg, once a little Kickapoo river village, had made the big time…and all it took was a mysterious creature to take it to a whole new level. Sound familiar? (ahem, yes, I’m talking to my Sasquatch self)