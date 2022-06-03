Get Lost! In Vernon County: Seven Hills in Viola

Hi. Vern here. So, what do you see when you look around? I, for one, see everything. Seriously, try it. Everything that you need to see is everywhere when you look around. Think about that! It really is everywhere, but you have to actually look around to see it. Viola is no exception to that. There’s just so much to see! There is also so much history and neat tidbits that one could share about Viola…like for example the town had some interesting industries back in the day. For example Viola used to manufacture bowling pins! There was also mink farm! I could go on and on about Viola, but today I would like to talk about these seven distinct hills that surround the village. Can you imagine the natives going “hmmm, where to set up camp?” Then they looked around, right along the Kickapoo River and they saw these seven hills, almost hugging the spot and said “yup, this here is the place!”

If you want to see the seven hills surrounding the village of Viola I recommend first getting to Viola, which is on the Vernon County and Richland County line. In the middle of town there is Banker Park. Go on into the park and when you see a clearing, have yourself a good look-around. Start by looking to your right…no, no your other right…OK good! You’ll see the big hill which is called Mount Nebo, which in the Bible, Mount Nebo is a high mountain in Moab where Moses viewed the Promised Land. The next big hill to the left of Nebo is Mount Sheldon. Next on over is Mount Mckinley or Mount Clyde (depending which side of the Kickapoo you grew up on). Then you go left with your eyes past Skunk Hollow and the next one over is Indian Head Mountain. Keep gazing to your left and you’ll then see Castle Rock and behind that is Doyle hill. Have I lost you yet? Hope not! Keep going left and you will then see Mount Clyde or Mount Mckinley (again, the name is depending on what side of the Kickapoo you grew up on.) And last, but not least, all the way to the left is Cat Head Mountain. Meow.

These seven hills have been hugging the spot for longer than I can remember and I tend to remember stuff that many folks have forgotten. Seven is a pretty magical number. There are seven days of the week, the seven seas, there are seven colors in the rainbow and of course there are the seven wonders of the world! I don’t know who makes this stuff up, but if it were up to me, I’d say that there are eight wonders of the world and Viola is one of them.

Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.

