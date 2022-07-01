Get Lost! In Vernon County: Sherry-Butt House

Hi. Vern here. So, apparently there is a whole bunch of humans out there reading these Vern stories week after week that are big fans of mine. They call themselves “Vern-heads." Have you met them? Well, if you are reading this you might be one of them, whether you like it or not.

And today, dear Vern-heads, I’d like to tell you a little about where I got lost, how I wound up there, what the connection is to the other thing and why it is the way it is. This week is no different than any other week in terms of winding all around until we really get to the meat of the story, so here we go! I got a little lost on my way to Walmart in Viroqua and ended up at the historic Sherry-Butt House right off of Main Street. It’s one of Viroqua’s oldest homes built for Lt. Col. Cyrus Marion Butt, his wife Margaret, and their five kids.

Butt practiced law in Viroqua but when duty called, he was the first human in Vernon County to enlist for service in the Civil War. He moved right on up the ranks as first he was a lieutenant, then a captain, then a major and made it all the way to lieutenant colonel! When Butt returned to Vernon County from the war, he continued his law practice and was dedicated to public service. He was elected to Vernon County treasurer, state senator, mayor, county judge and also was a trustee of the Vernon County Asylum. Cyrus and Margaret Butt willed the house to their daughter Jane. Jane Butt was an amazing singer and actress and very well played and sang with the Rococo square piano that still sits in the Sherry-Butt House. (You outta hear me play chop-sticks on that thing!)

Jane eventually ending up selling the family home to Orbec and Hilda Sherry. Orbec was born in a log cabin on Belgium Ridge road and lived on that farm until they bought the Butt house. On that farm he had a mixed dairy heard, and began to acquire his famous Brown Swiss herd in 1924. One cow born from this heard was named Jane of Vernon. This “Queen Mother” cow was something else too! Jane of Vernon held a world record producing 23,569 pounds of milk and 1,075 pounds of butterfat in one year!

Orbec Sherry began to show Jane of Vernon all over the country and developed markets around the United States and in South America for his excellent cattle. Jane of Vernon won Grand Champion in the National Dairy Show in Dallas, Texas, one year. And get this! Most Brown Swiss cows alive today can be traced back to – yes, our very own Jane of Vernon! Isn’t that neat?

Well, if you would like to learn more about these fascinating humans and cows from our past and this fascinating house, I hear there’s a strawberry social being held at the Sherry-Butt House on the Fourth of July. And I bet you a strawberry shortcake you just might meet another Vern-head there, just saying.

Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.

