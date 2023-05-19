Hi. Vern here. It’s your favorite dam Sasquatch reporting for duty! Yeah, yeah, it had to happen. I knew you knew it would. How long would it take before I reported on the dams in the county? And how many dam times do you think I will make that dam joke throughout the article? Well, your guess is as good as mine! I hope you are ready to learn a little more about the Sidie Hollow dam project. I am, for dam sure.

A dam, in essence, is all about keeping the right amount of water in the right place and the right time. When the Sidie Hollow dam was built a while ago they had two options…either build it as a structure to control rainwaters and protect the valley below OR built it a little higher to allow for both a watershed dam and a lake. I’m glad they went for option number two. That lake is one of my favorite bathing spots. Anyways, here’s something I know that I think you should know as well. Vernon County is an active member of the National Watershed Coalition and the WI P.L. 566 Coalition. One in four is located in Vernon County! The WI Coalition is comprised of 13 counties that work together for dam repair maintenance and removal with our WI – DNR partners. So now that you know all that dam jibberish, you should know that your friends at the Vernon County Land AND Water (it’s like Country AND Western, don’tchaknow) will be doing dam repairs at the Sidie Hollow P.L. 566 Flood Control dam over the next couple weeks.

Now, repairing a dam might seem easy, right? Nope. We’re talking about fixing a human-made mountain here. Seriously. So, first they pour a new layer of concrete on the main spillway outlet pipe. Then they place rip rap (love that word) and regrade the spillway inlet. Next they install a small clay blanket approximately 900 feet above on the dam on the West edge of Sidie Hollow lake. With all the new dam technology out there, this whole fix was discussed extensively, designed by the Natural Resource Conservation Service and approved by the WI DNR. This whole fixing a mountain doesn’t stop there…they will also need to draw the lake down 6 feet. The Land & Water Department expect to fix this human-made mountain in…get this…in only two or three weeks! That’s dam fast! But let’s not stop there! Although the boat launch will be closed to humans for a hot second, fret not friends! They will repair the boat launch dock while the clay blanket work is being done.

Ya know, if you really sit and think about it, dams are kind of our unsung heroes around these parts. We expect them to be there when we need them but if they aren’t, then we’re up Sidie creek without a paddle. So my friends, take dam good care, that’s the best we can do.