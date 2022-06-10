Get Lost! In Vernon County: Sidie Hollow

Hey. Vern here. Not to be mistaken with Vern there. I know, it’s complicated, but makes so much sense...welcome to my life. You know, it’s sure good to be alive on summer days like these. Everything around us seems to have grown overnight when everyone was asleep…the ferns, honeysuckle, the humans….geez, there’s a lot of yous guys around! You must really like getting out there!

Just the other day I went out for a nice quiet walk at Sidie Hollow in the middle of the week and there were all these humans…I’m talking hundreds of them! Little ones, big ones, round ones, straight ones, talking, hugging, smiling, dancing, playing music. There were so many of you I could barely find a place to hide! I overheard that it was a Music in the Parks event put on by some friends and it’s going on all summer long between a couple parks in the county! I can see why all you all like to go to Sidie Hollow County Park, it has everything a human, deer, bird, fish, tree or bug could ever ask for. There’s a lake that was formed when a dam was constructed on the Tally brothers land a good 60 years ago. It’s located in section 10 in the northern part of the town of Franklin and to the north in section 3 of the town of Jefferson, the area was named for two early landowners, James and John Sydie. Nice guys.

The dam was built back then in an effort to hold back rainwaters and protect the valley below. Did you know there was once a beach at Sidie Hollow? Sure would be good to have that back, but building beaches isn’t cheap. I suppose in my free time I could start bringing sand down there…we’ll see, I’m kind of busy getting lost. Anyways, back to the dam talk. The dam was 49 feet high and 700 feet long and then water entered to create the 38-acre lake. After that, more plans were made to make a recreational lake park which included a bath house, shelter house, parking area, beach and toilets; two roads leading into the park, a picnic area, toilets and a boat ramp. Soon after, a 60-acre area on the hill west of the lake was developed into a camping area for 27 campers or tents.

A new road was made leading uphill, past a scenic overlook and to another campsite with electricity and toilets. Eighty acres on the west side of the lake was developed into a beach, picnic and play area. Lots of multi-use trails have been made over the years for mountain bikers, hikers, skiers, walkers and skippers (I’m a skipper). Today, Sidie Hollow is a 521-acre park which features 95 campsites in three camping areas and truly has something for everyone.

Who knows…maybe one of these days I’ll pop by in the middle of the week and show off my dance moves.

Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.

