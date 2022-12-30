Get Lost! In Vernon County: Snow day

Hi. Vern here. Here I am, where are you? Well, I figure on this snow day it’s only appropriate that I talk about another big snow day way back when.

Vernon County has had its fair share of snowstorms and the one I specifically remember is definitely something to talk about. I am just happy I survived to tell the story here! So, before many of you were born, well over 100 years ago, when I was just a little Squatch roaming the county, I was out near Liberty Pole doing some wandering. It started out as a clear morning but around lunchtime, out of nowhere freezing rain which turned to snow started to fall and the winds picked up crazy. Within just 10 minutes I couldn’t see my feet…and my feet are huge! The winds were coming not just out of the west but out of the east, north and south too! I’m not kidding even a little bit here. It was reported that there were 70 mile an hour winds! That’s about as fast as you humans sometimes drive on the Uffdabahn!

Anyways, along with the winds, ice and blowing snow, I knew I needed to find some shelter, fast. I was fortunate to find a shed near Liberty Pole and hunker down. A mail carrier delivering mail wasn’t so lucky and he got stuck in this particular storm. The story goes is he dug a hole, ran around in a circle to stomp the snow down and used the drift as a wind break. He grabbed robes from his horses to cover himself in the hole and then broke pieces of his wooden sled to build a fire. I only know this story because this human actually survived, and he talked all about it to anyone who would listen. I mean if you survive, you gotta tell the story, right?

Also this snowstorm was so strong that the kids at the little schoolhouse couldn’t make it home and had to stay overnight there. It was so cold that the cows eyes froze shut and they were blind as bats. It was surprising that there were no human lives lost during this storm…because the damage done by the winds wrecked many farm buildings.

From Pleasant Ridge, Folsom, Liberty Pole, to Brush Hollow – all the east sections of the Kickapoo, it was reported that nearly 200 tobacco barns were flattened. It was hard year for tobacco farmers, I can tell you that.

I heard somewhere near Ross Hollow someone reported that the storm broke their windows and the their chimney blew right off the house!

That is some powerful storm! Anyways, I’m glad I survived and I am glad you are surviving out there, too. Surviving is the only way we are able to tell these stories and where would we be if we weren’t surviving? Let’s explore that question next week, eh?