Get Lost! In Vernon County: Snowflake Ski Tournament

Hi. Vern here. To all you of snowflakes out there, thank you! Thank you for being unique, each and everyone of you. I know a little something about being unique, it’s one of my best qualities actually… Another unique thing is the Ski Tournament that happens every year, for 100 YEARS THIS YEAR, at the Snowflake Ski Club down Timber Coulee road outside Westby.

Here’s something I forgot all about until I remembered…the ski jump where it is today wasn’t the first or even the second jump in the Westby area! The first one was at the Holte Farm, then the next was at the Anderson Farm (which was destroyed by tornado). They scratched their heads, regrouped, then ski jumping returned to a hill by Seas Branch. A new 60-meter hill was built back at the Anderson farm where jumpers would come from all over the world to prepare for the Olympics. At one time 10,000 humans came to watch! It pretty much increased Vernon County’s population by 33.33% that weekend…if you were counting.

ANYWAYS, after a few more years of ski-jumping events, with tremendous support of the community, the Snowflake Ski Club bought the Volden Farm in Timber Coulee to build a 90-meter hill with the (parking) space for 30,000 spectators. Again, if you were counting, we could double our county’s population in one weekend if they used all the parking places. Crowds from all over come to see and participate in this spectacular annual event. The Snowflake Ski Jump is the eighth largest hill reach in North America and it’s just outside of Westby!

This Ski Jumping Tournament is something to behold. I’m serious Vernheads, if you haven’t been, I highly recommend it. Big time. So, let me paint the picture (bare with me, I color outside the lines) of what a day as a spectator at the Snowflake Ski Jump tournament is like. (It’s happening again Feb. 3 and 4 this year, by the way!) The moment you arrive you can tell there’s a celebratory mood – humans bundled up, huddling around small fires hanging out, high-fiving, laughing….A loudspeaker announces the skiers as they go down, sound makers that sound like bells clanking ring out, and the jumpers woosh down and fly through the Timber Coulee sky to softly land in a telemark stance (one ski slightly in front of the other) and sail to a stop at the end of the course. I don’t care who you are (I do care, actually..) BUT, one cannot help but be impressed by the bravery, skill, and dedication it takes to be a ski jumper. Amazing stuff, right in our backyard.

Spectators bring out their best snow suits and there are all these folks wearing super sexy fur. Fortunately my furry uniqueness helps me fit right in. Last year I got a girl’s number…but that’s another story for another article…maybe Valentine’s Day, who knows!