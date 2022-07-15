Get Lost! In Vernon County: South Park

Hi. Vern here. You know, you don’t know what you don’t know. But then you learn a little something and you realize, hey, what can I do to bring this into the know versus the don’t know? I figure it all starts with telling the story…and I sure do like a good story.

“South” Park isn’t named South Park because of the location…Truthfully, it’s on North Fork of the Bad Axe River. Even more truthfully, it’s the beginning of the Bad Axe. “South Park” is a hair west of Esofea-Rentz Park according to my GPS. Ya know, my Good Place System. Here’s where it gets better…It’s called “South Park” because of a human named Michael McKibben, who not only loved that land with every bit of himself, also had a love for that animated TV show that featured Cartman, Kenny, Stan and Kyle. Those who know what I’m talking about know. "Respect My Authoritah!" Wow, did I just quote Eric Cartman? Yes, yes I did.

At one time there were plywood cut-outs of the “South Park” characters down here! True enough. How do I know it’s a good place? Well, I recommend you check it out yourselves. Follow the signs that go to Esofea and off County Hwy. B onto Park Road, you’ll see a parking spot off to your left. (If you have gone all the way into Esofea-Rentz Park, you have gone too far.) At that little parking spot, look east….you will see a prairie. Until recently, it was owned by Michael McKibben and used as farmland, cow pasture, and a special gathering place. Nowadays, it’s owned by the County with some mowed trails in there. Walk that trail…slowly. Now, take special note of the sounds you are hearing. From the breeze to the birds to the river water flowing, gearing up for its big, winding trip down to the Mississippi…what you are hearing is the sound the song makes of life living. It’s also the sound of living life. It’s what I like to call the McKibben magic.

There’s a rock cliff hugging the Bad Axe that captures the music of the river and project it back to the lucky ones who take time to listen. Back in the day when Mike McKibben owned the land, folks gathered here to play music, dance, laugh, camp, cook, see fireworks and even more music. A popular band called Hope played there once and cars would be parked all the way to County Road B. As we know, nothing stays the same and changes are always happening, but I think the more we learn and the slower we walk these trails, we will hear that McKibben magic that the Rentz family heard and anyone who has ever taken the time to listen in that sacred spot we call Esofea. With a little more telling of the story, we could bring that song back to life.